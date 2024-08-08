Speedway 95 – August 7 [RESULTS]

Here are the results of racing held Wednesday night, August 7th at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Ben Ashline of Winthrop won again in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros Division at Speedway 95, after a 7 lap battle with Spencer Sweatt of Albion. James Goodman of Carmel led lap 1, with Sweatt taking the lead from him on lap 2. Sweatt held the lead with Ashline running right behind or beside him until Ashline used the inside groove to take the lead on lap 9 of the caution-free 25 lap feature and lead the field to the checkers. Behind him, Sweatt had a race long fight with Zach Audet of Norridgewock, holding off Audet to the checkers and finishing 2nd. Audet finished 3rd, with Goodman in 4th and Talon Blanchard of Glenburn in 5th..

Ashline’s team mate, Donny Silva of Hudson continued his winning ways in the Road Runners, taking the lead from Craig Holm of Bangor on lap 7 and leading to the end. Holm followed Silva across the finish line in 2nd, with Doug Woodard of Plymouth finishing a strong 3rd. Nicholas Wark of Plymouth finished behind Woodard in 4th, with Marcus Sapiel of Bradley in 5th. The race had one red flag period on lap 4 when Seth Woodard of Plymouth, Kyle Morin of Sabattus and Hugh Jack of Orland were eliminated from the field in a turn 2 incident.

Karigan Glasier of Appleton picked up her 1st win of the season in the Stars of Tomorrow when a little luck and a good running car put her in the winner’s circle. Glasier led the first 13 laps of the 20 lap feature, but fell to 3rd when Carson Bellows of Winslow and Austin Beale of Hampden drove by her. On lap 17, however, Bellows and Beale managed to tangle in turn one, eliminating Bellows from the race and placing Beale at the rear of the field on the restart. Glasier took the green on the restart as the leader and held the top spot to the checkers. Mason Silva of Hudson had his 1st podium finish of the season, finishing 2nd, with Beale recovering to finish 3rd.4th place went to Waylon Giguere of Etna, with Silas Hamm of Eddington in 5th.

Adam Gardner of Orono was again in the top spot when the 15 lap Moody’s Collision Center Truck feature came to an end. Gardner took the lead from Jesse Langley of Greenbush on the 2nd lap when Langley spun out of the lead. Langley recovered to finish 2nd after almost spinning out on turn 2 a second time. Mickey Godin of Hermon finished 3rd in his 1st Top-3 of the season, with Shawn Chase of Monroe in 4th and Richard Hardison of Waltham rounding out the Top-5

Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor won for the 4th time in 4 appearances in the Maine Outlaw Midget Series this season. Anthony Lancaster of Unity raced to a 2nd place finish, closely followed across the finish line by Barrie Tweedie of Thorndike in 3rd. 4th went to Eric Bonney of Searsport with Gram Leavitt of Swanville finishing 5th.

The points races are close in all divisions with only 2 weeks remaining in the Varney Buick GMC Mazda Wednesday night racing program. Ben Ashline leads the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros by a margin of 18 points over Zach Audet. In the Road Runners, Donny Silva leads Seth Woodard by 22. Carson Bellows has a 9 point lead over Austin Beale in the Stars of Tomorrow, with Adam Gardner leading Jesse Langley by 14 points in the Moody’s Collision Center trucks.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

2. 94 Spencer Sweatt, Albion

3. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

4. 77G James Goodman, Carmel

5. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 99X Karigan Glasier, Appleton

2. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

3. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

4. 1 Waylon Giguere, Etna

5. 37 Silas Hamm, Eddington

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 00x Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

3. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

4. 8 Nicholas Wark. Plymouth

5. 77 Marcus Sapiel, Bradley

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 13 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

3. 54 Mickey Godin, Hermon

4. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

5. 1 Richard Hardison, Waltham

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. Eric Clark, S.W. Harbor

2. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Unity

3. 7MR Barrie Tweedie, Thorndike

4. 17 Eric Bonney, Searsport

5. Gram Leavitt, Swanville