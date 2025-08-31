Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine, on Saturday, August 30th.

Street Stocks

Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 4th) Isaac Rollins - Hudson Andrew Turbovsky - Albion Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4

Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 2nd) Darius Miranda - Orono Brandon Giggey - Unity Kris Foss - Levant Mickey Godin - Hermon Kyle Robinson - Clinton Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunners

Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st) Nick Bickford - Etna Jeff Burditt - Otis Erik Worster - Hampden David Boulier - Bucksport Waylon Giguere - Etna Jordan Kimball - Hermon Julie Ridley - Old Town

Limited Sportsman

Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st) Steve Kimball - Holden Joey Doyon - Frankfort Talon Blanchard - Glenburne

Racing resumes net Saturday, September 6th, with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.

Speedway 95 announced that the 2025 Season Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 8th at the Bangor Elks Club. Social Hour starting at 5 p.m., Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards at 7 p.m. Prior to the awards, new owner, Ricky Craven will present his vision for Speedway 95 for the 2026 season and beyond.