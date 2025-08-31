Speedway 95 – August 30 [RESULTS]
Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine, on Saturday, August 30th.
Street Stocks
- Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 4th)
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Andrew Turbovsky - Albion
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
Sport 4
- Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 2nd)
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Brandon Giggey - Unity
- Kris Foss - Levant
- Mickey Godin - Hermon
- Kyle Robinson - Clinton
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
Cagerunners
- Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st)
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Jordan Kimball - Hermon
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
Limited Sportsman
- Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st)
- Steve Kimball - Holden
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburne
Racing resumes net Saturday, September 6th, with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.
Speedway 95 announced that the 2025 Season Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 8th at the Bangor Elks Club. Social Hour starting at 5 p.m., Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards at 7 p.m. Prior to the awards, new owner, Ricky Craven will present his vision for Speedway 95 for the 2026 season and beyond.
