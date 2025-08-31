Speedway 95 &#8211; August 30 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 – August 30 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine, on Saturday, August 30th.

Street Stocks

  1. Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 4th)
  2. Isaac Rollins - Hudson
  3. Andrew Turbovsky - Albion
  4. Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4

  1. Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 2nd)
  2. Darius Miranda - Orono
  3. Brandon Giggey - Unity
  4. Kris Foss - Levant
  5. Mickey Godin - Hermon
  6. Kyle Robinson - Clinton
  7. Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunners

  1. Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st)
  2. Nick Bickford - Etna
  3. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  4. Erik Worster - Hampden
  5. David Boulier - Bucksport
  6. Waylon Giguere - Etna
  7. Jordan Kimball - Hermon
  8. Julie Ridley - Old Town

Limited Sportsman

  1. Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st)
  2. Steve Kimball - Holden
  3. Joey Doyon - Frankfort
  4. Talon Blanchard - Glenburne

Racing resumes net Saturday, September 6th, with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.

Speedway 95 announced that the 2025 Season Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 8th at the Bangor Elks Club. Social Hour starting at 5 p.m., Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards at 7 p.m. Prior to the awards, new owner, Ricky Craven will present his vision for Speedway 95 for the 2026 season and beyond.

