Speedway 95 officials made the decision to cancel Wednesday night, August 13th's racing because of the continued high heat index (feels like temperature). With the Greater Bangor experiencing a heat-wave, the decision to cancel was made for the safety of the drivers, crews, fans and staff.

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, August 16th under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Gates open at 5 p.m. with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

5 Divisions are set to race with the 50 Lap Street Stock Special leading the card. In addition to the Street Stocks, other Divisions set to race include Sport 4's, CageRunners, Maine Outlaw Midget Series and Limited Sportsman.

Get our free mobile app