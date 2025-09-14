Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, September 13th.

CageRunner 25 Laps

Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 2nd) Erik Worster - Hamdpen Casey Bellows - Fairfield Julie Ridley - Old Town David Boulier - Bucksport Colton Allen - Bucksport Dillon Kimball - Hermon Jeff Burditt - Otis Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon Doug Woodard - Plymouth Nick Bickford - Etna

GRANITE STATE PRO STOCK SERIES 100 LAPS

Evan Beaulieu - Durham Mike Hopkins -Hermon Cole Robie - Windham Ryan Deane -Winterport Casey Call, Pembroke

R&R STREET STOCK SERIES: 75 LAPS

Jeff Alley - Machias Ryan Robinson -Clinton Kris Watson - Kenduskeag Isaac Rollins - Hudson Cole Robinson -Clinton

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, September 20th with 5 divisions set to race. Scheduled are Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and All Wheel Drive. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.