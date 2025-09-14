Speedway 95 – September 13 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, September 13th.
CageRunner 25 Laps
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 2nd)
- Erik Worster - Hamdpen
- Casey Bellows - Fairfield
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Colton Allen - Bucksport
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Nick Bickford - Etna
GRANITE STATE PRO STOCK SERIES 100 LAPS
- Evan Beaulieu - Durham
- Mike Hopkins -Hermon
- Cole Robie - Windham
- Ryan Deane -Winterport
- Casey Call, Pembroke
R&R STREET STOCK SERIES: 75 LAPS
- Jeff Alley - Machias
- Ryan Robinson -Clinton
- Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Cole Robinson -Clinton
Racing is set to resume on Saturday, September 20th with 5 divisions set to race. Scheduled are Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and All Wheel Drive. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.
