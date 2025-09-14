Speedway 95 &#8211; September 13 [RESULTS]

Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, September 13th.

CageRunner 25 Laps

  1. Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 2nd)
  2. Erik Worster - Hamdpen
  3. Casey Bellows - Fairfield
  4. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  5. David Boulier - Bucksport
  6. Colton Allen - Bucksport
  7. Dillon Kimball - Hermon
  8. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  9. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  10. Doug Woodard - Plymouth
  11. Nick Bickford - Etna

GRANITE STATE PRO STOCK SERIES 100 LAPS

  1. Evan Beaulieu - Durham
  2. Mike Hopkins -Hermon
  3. Cole Robie - Windham
  4. Ryan Deane -Winterport
  5. Casey Call, Pembroke

R&R STREET STOCK SERIES: 75 LAPS

  1. Jeff Alley - Machias
  2. Ryan Robinson -Clinton
  3. Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
  4. Isaac Rollins - Hudson
  5. Cole Robinson -Clinton

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, September 20th with 5 divisions set to race. Scheduled are Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and All Wheel Drive. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

