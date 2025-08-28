Speedway 95 – August 27 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, August 27th.
Road Runner
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 8th)
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Gavin Gerow - Clinton
- Tim Dowell - Dover-Foxcroft
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
Modified Enduro
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 5th)
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Rick Austin - Norridgewock
- Carson Bellows - Winslow
- Destiny Overlock - Hermon
- Derek Cook - Wilton
- Ryan Stilwell - Lamoine
Stars of Tomorrow
- Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th)
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
- Drew OIverlock - Franklin
- Keldin Kaler - Brewer
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
Outlaw Midget
- Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
- Jason Linscott - Monroe
- Eric Bonney - Searsport
- Gram Levitt - Swanville
Trucks
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Adam Gardner - Orono
- Richard Hardison - Waltham
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush
- Shawn Chase - Monroe
Racing resumes on Saturday, August 30th with the gates opening at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.
