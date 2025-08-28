Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, August 27th.

Road Runner

Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 8th) Nick Bickford - Etna Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Doug Woodard - Plymouth Gavin Gerow - Clinton Tim Dowell - Dover-Foxcroft David Boulier - Bucksport Dillon Kimball - Hermon Julie Ridley - Old Town

Modified Enduro

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 5th) Kyle Willette - Winslow Rick Austin - Norridgewock Carson Bellows - Winslow Destiny Overlock - Hermon Derek Cook - Wilton Ryan Stilwell - Lamoine

Stars of Tomorrow

Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th) Waylon Giguere - Etna Spencer Beale - Hampden Drew OIverlock - Franklin Keldin Kaler - Brewer Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Outlaw Midget

Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st) Jason Linscott - Monroe Eric Bonney - Searsport Gram Levitt - Swanville

Trucks

Darius Miranda - Orono Adam Gardner - Orono Richard Hardison - Waltham Jesse Langley - Greenbush Shawn Chase - Monroe

Racing resumes on Saturday, August 30th with the gates opening at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app