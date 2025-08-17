Speedway 95 – August 16 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, August 16th. After Wednesday night's cancellation because of the extreme heat, 5 Divisions raced on Saturday night.
Street Stocks - 50 Laps
- Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 3rd)
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Michael Millett - Eddington
- Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan
- Sonny Robinson - Benton
- Michael Overlock - Fairfield
Sport 4
- Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 1st)
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Andrew McTague Jr - Frankfort
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
CageRunner
- Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 6th)
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Jeff Burton - Otis
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
Maine Outlaw Midget Series
- Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
- Loring Carter - Sullivan
- Gram Levitt - Swanville
Limited Sportsman
- Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st)
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort
Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, August 20th with 4 Divisions set to race including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.
