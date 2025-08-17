Speedway 95 &#8211; August 16 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 – August 16 [RESULTS]

hxdbzxy

Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, August 16th. After Wednesday night's cancellation because of the extreme heat, 5 Divisions raced on Saturday night.

Street Stocks - 50 Laps

  1. Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 3rd)
  2. Isaac Rollins - Hudson
  3. Scott Modery - Hermon
  4. Michael Millett - Eddington
  5. Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan
  6. Sonny Robinson - Benton
  7. Michael Overlock - Fairfield

Sport 4

  1. Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 1st)
  2. Darius Miranda - Orono
  3. Andrew McTague Jr - Frankfort
  4. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
  5. Jim Dixon - Clinton

CageRunner

  1. Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 6th)
  2. Nick Bickford - Etna
  3. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  4. David Boulier - Bucksport
  5. Jeff Burton - Otis
  6. Dillon Kimball - Hermon
  7. Jordan Harnish - Bangor

Maine Outlaw Midget Series

  1. Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
  2. Loring Carter - Sullivan
  3. Gram Levitt - Swanville

Limited Sportsman

  1. Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st)
  2. Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
  3. Joey Doyon - Frankfort

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, August 20th with 4 Divisions set to race including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season

Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket