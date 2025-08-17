Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, August 16th. After Wednesday night's cancellation because of the extreme heat, 5 Divisions raced on Saturday night.

Street Stocks - 50 Laps

Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 3rd) Isaac Rollins - Hudson Scott Modery - Hermon Michael Millett - Eddington Cooper Beaulieu - Canaan Sonny Robinson - Benton Michael Overlock - Fairfield

Sport 4

Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 1st) Darius Miranda - Orono Andrew McTague Jr - Frankfort Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont Jim Dixon - Clinton

CageRunner

Erik Worster - Hampden (Started 6th) Nick Bickford - Etna Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon David Boulier - Bucksport Jeff Burton - Otis Dillon Kimball - Hermon Jordan Harnish - Bangor

Maine Outlaw Midget Series

Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st) Loring Carter - Sullivan Gram Levitt - Swanville

Limited Sportsman

Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 1st) Talon Blanchard - Glenburn Joey Doyon - Frankfort

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, August 20th with 4 Divisions set to race including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

