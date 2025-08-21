Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday night, August 20th under the lights.

Road Runner

Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 7th) Seth Woodard - Plymouth Doug Woodard - Plymouth Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Craig Audet - Fairfield Derek Smith - Bangor Dillon Kimball - Hermon Julie Ridley - Old Town Kris Foss - Levant

Modified Enduros

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 6th) Rick Austin - Norridgewock Destiny Overlock - Hermon Jeff Burditt - Otis Kyle Willette - Winslow Derek Cook - Wilton

Stars of Tomorrow

Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 7th) Waylon Giguere - Etna Spencer Beale - Hampden Ben Doucette - Skowhegan Drew Overlock - Franklin Keldin Kaler - Brewer Mason Silva - Hudson

Trucks

Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 3rd) Shawn Chase - Monroe Chris Jellison - Greenbush

There will be no racing on this Saturday, August 23rd because of the Oxford 250. Racing will resume on Wednesday, night, August 27th. Gates will open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

