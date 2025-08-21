Speedway 95 &#8211; August 20 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 – August 20 [RESULTS]

hxdbzxy

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday night, August 20th under the lights.

Road Runner 

  1. Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 7th)
  2. Seth Woodard - Plymouth
  3. Doug Woodard - Plymouth
  4. Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
  5. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  6. Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
  7. Craig Audet - Fairfield
  8. Derek Smith - Bangor
  9. Dillon Kimball - Hermon
  10. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  11. Kris Foss - Levant

Modified Enduros

  1. Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 6th)
  2. Rick Austin - Norridgewock
  3. Destiny Overlock - Hermon
  4. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  5. Kyle Willette - Winslow
  6. Derek Cook - Wilton

Stars of Tomorrow

  1. Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 7th)
  2. Waylon Giguere - Etna
  3. Spencer Beale - Hampden
  4. Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
  5. Drew Overlock - Franklin
  6. Keldin Kaler - Brewer
  7. Mason Silva - Hudson

Trucks

  1. Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 3rd)
  2. Shawn Chase - Monroe
  3. Chris Jellison - Greenbush

There will be no racing on this Saturday, August 23rd because of the Oxford 250. Racing will resume on Wednesday, night, August 27th. Gates will open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Articles, Local News, Local Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket