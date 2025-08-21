Speedway 95 – August 20 [RESULTS]
Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday night, August 20th under the lights.
Road Runner
- Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 7th)
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Craig Audet - Fairfield
- Derek Smith - Bangor
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Kris Foss - Levant
Modified Enduros
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 6th)
- Rick Austin - Norridgewock
- Destiny Overlock - Hermon
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Derek Cook - Wilton
Stars of Tomorrow
- Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 7th)
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Keldin Kaler - Brewer
- Mason Silva - Hudson
Trucks
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 3rd)
- Shawn Chase - Monroe
- Chris Jellison - Greenbush
There will be no racing on this Saturday, August 23rd because of the Oxford 250. Racing will resume on Wednesday, night, August 27th. Gates will open at 5:30 with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m.
