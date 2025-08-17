Speedway 95 Promotions announced that former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven has purchased Speedway 95 from Del Merritt.

According to the press release, Craven said "Today is a monumental day for me and my family. I have been friends with Del for decades and admired the dedication he has given for his track, team and all associated with Speedway 95. I am dedicating the rest of my life to a track that has been part of my DNA for many years.

Both my Mom and Dad won races at Speedway 95 in the '70's. I have the honor of receiving the checkered flag and a black flag from Del during my racing. We will, in the near future share with all the people with equity in this track our intentions to do some aggressive vision of how this facility will continue to evolve. The details of our plans will be announced at a later date. Del and I will work closely to finish out the 2025 Speedway 95 race season, which will run through October 12th."

Merritt has ben the sole owner of Speedway 95 for the last 15 years, and has worked at the racetrack since 1968.

Ricky Craven is best known for his win at Darlington Motor Speedway in 2003.

He is the only Maine driver to win a NASCAR event. He began his racing at 15 at Unity Raceway. He made his NACAR debut at Oxford Plains Speedway in 1986. In 1990 he raced in the Busch North Series and was recognized as Rookie of the Year. In 1994 he began his broadcasting career.

There was no mention of the purchase price.

