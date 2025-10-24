At a press conference in Hermon on Friday morning, October 24, Ricky Craven and Curtis Simard, the President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, announced a 10-year partnership that will see Speedway 95 rebranded as Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

The deal, in which Ricky Craven purchased the former Speedway 95, became final on Wednesday, October 22. Craven announced his goal to make Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust the best short track on the East Coast.

In explaining the name, Craven's signature is on top of the sign, endorsing it. He wants Speedway to be known as a one-name brand, much like Michigan, Darlington, and Unity.

He explained that this was a "coming home." He's 60 years old and from Newburgh, Maine. His mother won at Speedway 95, his father won at Speedway 95 and he won at Speedway 95, and he's looking forward to the changes he's ready to implement to make this the best short track on the East Coast. He talked in the press conference about this becoming "Our Speedway".

Some of the changes he's looking forward to are having four classes of vehicles racing, but for them to be full with 25 to 30 race cars in each class. To that extent, some of the changes to the track include a complete facelift for the back stretch, with the pit area moving forward 60-80 feet and an additional 40 stalls for racers.

Craven spoke of the components of responsibility

The customers he promised would be entertained. They would have a good experience and feel safe and comfortable. He promised a new, fun machine. There would no longer be 5-hour Saturday shows. They will be reduced to 3 hours or less. To the competitors, he said he was going to create a premier facility. He is hiring 2 people to govern the rules. and that there will be a fair and equitable platform. He also promised to eliminate anyone who steals from the track. To the advertisers, he promised they would be part of the family and receive a return on their investment

Craven talked about how this will be hard work, but it is no harder than a 15-year-old becoming one of the top NASCAR racers. He also stated that there will be more announcements coming over the next weeks.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is no stranger to the world of auto racing. Its support in New England also includes title sponsorship of the Milton CAT American-Canadian Tour’s Fall Foliage 200 at White Mountain Motorsports Park, and sponsorship of driver D.J. Shaw, who just secured his seventh PASS North series championship at Oxford Plains Speedway.

