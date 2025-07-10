Speedway 95 July 9 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 July 9 [RESULTS]

Here are the results of racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 9th.

There were 4 classes run under the lights.

Road Runner 10 laps

  1. Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 5th)
  2. Seth Woodard - Plymouth
  3. Doug Woodard - Plymouth
  4. Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
  5. Jordan Harnish - Bangor
  6. Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
  7. Brody Cook - Wilton
  8. Julie Ridley - Old Town

Modified Enduro - 25 laps

  1. Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 3rd)
  2. Derek Cook - Wilton
  3. Kyle Willette - Winslow
  4. Rick Austin - Norridgewock
  5. Brayden Pearson - Turner
  6. Shane Webber - New Vineyard
  7. Devin Geroux - Augusta

Stars of Tomorrow - 10 laps

  1. Mason Silva - Hudson (Started 5th)
  2. Austin Beale - Hampden
  3. Carson Bellow - Winslow
  4. Spencer Beale - Hampden
  5. Waylon Giguere -Etna
  6. Drew Overlock - Franklin
  7. Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Trucks - 25 laps

  1. Shawn Chase - Monroe (Started 2nd)
  2. Richard Hardison - Waltham
  3. Jesse Langley - Greenbush

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday night, July 12th. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.  On the schedule are a 50 Lap Sport 4 and a Late Model 50 Lap special

  • Late Model's
  • Street Stocks
  • Sport 4
  • CageRunners
