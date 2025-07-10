Speedway 95 July 9 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 9th.
There were 4 classes run under the lights.
Road Runner 10 laps
- Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 5th)
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Brody Cook - Wilton
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
Modified Enduro - 25 laps
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 3rd)
- Derek Cook - Wilton
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Rick Austin - Norridgewock
- Brayden Pearson - Turner
- Shane Webber - New Vineyard
- Devin Geroux - Augusta
Stars of Tomorrow - 10 laps
- Mason Silva - Hudson (Started 5th)
- Austin Beale - Hampden
- Carson Bellow - Winslow
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
- Waylon Giguere -Etna
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
Trucks - 25 laps
- Shawn Chase - Monroe (Started 2nd)
- Richard Hardison - Waltham
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush
Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday night, July 12th. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. On the schedule are a 50 Lap Sport 4 and a Late Model 50 Lap special
- Late Model's
- Street Stocks
- Sport 4
- CageRunners
