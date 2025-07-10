Here are the results of racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 9th.

There were 4 classes run under the lights.

Road Runner 10 laps

Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 5th) Seth Woodard - Plymouth Doug Woodard - Plymouth Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Jordan Harnish - Bangor Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Brody Cook - Wilton Julie Ridley - Old Town

Modified Enduro - 25 laps

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 3rd) Derek Cook - Wilton Kyle Willette - Winslow Rick Austin - Norridgewock Brayden Pearson - Turner Shane Webber - New Vineyard Devin Geroux - Augusta

Stars of Tomorrow - 10 laps

Mason Silva - Hudson (Started 5th) Austin Beale - Hampden Carson Bellow - Winslow Spencer Beale - Hampden Waylon Giguere -Etna Drew Overlock - Franklin Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Trucks - 25 laps

Shawn Chase - Monroe (Started 2nd) Richard Hardison - Waltham Jesse Langley - Greenbush

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday night, July 12th. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. On the schedule are a 50 Lap Sport 4 and a Late Model 50 Lap special

Late Model's

Street Stocks

Sport 4

CageRunners

