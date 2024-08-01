Speedway 95 – July 31 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 31st.

In the race of the night, Ben Ashline of Winthrop came from the rear of the field of the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros to pick up his 2nd win of the season. Ashline moved quickly through the field until he ran upon rookie Talon Blanchard of Glenburn, who moved up from the Stars of Tomorrow last year to the Modified Enduros this year. Blanchard ran nose to tail and side by side with the much more experienced Ashline until Ashline got his nose out front on lap 18 of the 35 scheduled in the caution free event. Derek Cook of Wilton led the first 12 laps until Blanchard went to the front on lap 13 with Ashline close behind. Blanchard held the lead in a side by side battle until Ashline took the lead away using the bottom groove to race Blanchard for the next 10 laps until Ashline put his car wholly in front of Blanchard’s. Zach Audet of Norridgewock raced behind the two leaders until he, too, got by Blanchard to place second. Blanchard was third, followed by Derek Cook in fourth and Spencer Sweatt of Albion in fifth.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Carson Bellows of Winslow took the lead from Waylon Giguere of Etna on lap 8 of the caution free 20 lap feature and held off three time winner Austin Beale of Hampden over the last five laps to post his second win of the season. Beale finished a close second, with Giguere in third, followed by Mason Silva of Hudson and Silas Hamm of Eddington in that order.

The Moody’s Collision Center Truck feature was close for the first half with Jesse Langley of Greenbush and Adam Gardner of Orono running side by side to the half-way point, when Gardner took the lead for good and beat Langley to the checkers. Langley was second, with Shawn Chase of Monroe finishing third.

Road Runner Action saw the only caution periods of the night when Kyle Morin of Sabattus took a lone trip into the front stretch wall, bringing out the red flag on lap 6, and just after the restart, Ben Davis of Skowhegan brought out the red again when his car stalled on the backstretch two laps later. Craig Holm of Bangor led the first 8 laps with Donny Silva of Hudson taking the lead on lap 9 and running there to the checkers. Holm held on to the second spot, with Seth Woodard of Plymouth riding right behind him and finishing third. Seth Woodard of Plymouth and Marcus Sapiel of Bradley rounded out the top five.

Racing will continue at Speedway 95 on Saturday, August 3rd with racing in the Dysart’s Late Models, the Casella Street Stocks, the Casella Sport-4’s and the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners. Also on the agenda will be the second visit of the season of the New England Ladies Tour. Kids Bike races will begin at 6:30, with the regular racing program dropping the first green flag of the night at 7:00.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

2. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 18C Derek Cook,, Wilton

5. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

2. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

3. 1 Waylon Giguere, Etna

4. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

5. 37 Silas Hamm. Eddington

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 13 Jesse Langley. Greenbush

3. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 00X Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

3. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

5. 77 Marcus Sapiel, Bradley