Speedway 95 May 13 Results

Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn was the only driver in the Dysart’s Late Models to hold the checkered flag at Speedway 95 Saturday night, May 13th, as he won both the 10 lap qualifier that earned him the pole position for the feature and the feature itself, leading the field from the drop of the green to the checkers. In the feature, Blanchard had to keep on his toes, as last week’s winner, Todd Lawrence of Levant, was right on his bumper for the entire event. Unable to make a pass, Lawrence had to settle for a runner up finish with James Doucette of Skowhegan finishing in the 3rd spot. Deane Smart of Milford and Troy Patterson of Swanville rounded out the top five.

Cole Robinson of Palmyra made it 2 in a row in the Street Stocks as he ran away from the field to score his second win of the young season. Starting in the 8th position, Robinson quickly took advantage of an early race caution and passed early leaders Garett Hayman of Milford and James Doucette of Skowhegan to take the point for the remainder of the event. 65 year old Doug Day of Glenburn muscled his way through the field to claim the 2nd spot, with Hayman finishing 3rd. James Goodman rode on Hayman’s bumper for the final 10 laps, but was unable to pass Hayman’s Ford Thunderbird to make the top 3 and finished in the 4th spot. Jeff Alley of Machias finished in 5ht

In Sport-Four action, Darius Miranda of Orono led the first 4 laps, with 2022 Co-Champion Jason Morse of Hermon taking the lead for laps 6 through12 but surrendering the lead to Kris Foss of Levant on lap 13. Foss then led the way to the checkers, with Morse finishing in the 2nd spot. Matt Richards of Dover-Foxcroft took his second 3rd place trophy of the season, with Aaron Perkins of Cambridge and Robert Mushero of W. Enfield finishing 4th and 5th respectively.

The Coca-Cola Caged Runner division saw Horace Crawford of Troy lead the first 9 laps before being passed by Delaney Dunn of Otis, who then held the lead to pick up her 1st win of the season. Crawford finished in the 2nd spot, with Matthew Burrill of Corinna in 3rd. David Boulier of Bucksport and newcomer Alix Carle of Orrington rounded out the Top 5.

The Maine Enduro Tour made it’s first appearance of the season at Speedway 95 with David Cook of Kenduskeag leading all 100 laps of the race that was stopped only once when Robert Pagliorelli of Winterport detonated his engine on lap 30. Running a smooth race and passing through the field with ease, Cook was the only car on the lead lap when the checkered flag ended the marathon event. Derek Smith of Bangor chased Cook for most of the race, but a failing front tire caused him to slow down in order to make it to the finish line in the 2nd spot. Casey Bellows of Fairfield also gave chase to Cook and Smith until he, too, had to drive more cautiously to preserve his tires. Bellows finished 3rd, followed by Alan Rideout of Mars Hill in 4th and Rick Austen of Norridgewock in 5th.

Racing continues at Maine’s Family Fun Track on Saturday, May 20, when track owner Del Merritt will be offering free admission to the grandstand area for all race fans.

QUICK RESULTS:

Dysart’s Late Models:

1. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

3. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

4. 24 Deane Smart, Milford

5. 5 Troy Patterson. Swanville

Street Stocks:

1. 61R Cole Robinson. Palmyra

2. 69 Doug Day. Glenburn

3. 99 Garett Hayman, Milford

4. 15 James Goodman, Carmel

5. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias

Sport-Four:

1. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 24 Matt Richards, Dover-Foxcroft

4. 37 Aaron Perkins, Cambridge

5. 99 Robert Mushero, W. Enfield

Coca Cola Caged Runners:

1. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 22 Matthew Burrill, Corinna

4. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

5. 37 Alix Carle, Orrington

Maine Enduro Tour:

1. 44 David Cook, Kenduskeag

2. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

4. 37 Alan Rideout, Mars Hill

5. 42X Rick Austen, Norridgewock

