Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 30th.

Road Runner

Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 10th) Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Nick Bickford - Etna Doug Woodard - Plymouth Durbin Davis Jr. - Hermon Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Craig Audet - Fairfield Jordan Harnish - Bangor Julie Ridley - Old Town Dillon Kimball - Hermon Devin Geroux - Augusta

Modified Enduros - 25 Laps

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd) Kyle Willette - Winslow Brody Badeau - Jay

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th) Waylon Giguere - Etna Spencer Beale - Hampden Drew Overlock - Franklin Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Trucks - 25 Laps

Shawn Chase - Monroe (Started 2nd) Jesse Langley - Greenbush DQ - Mickey Godin -Hermon and Darius Miranda - Orono

Note - We had the wrong results for the Trucks initially. The above is the correct version. We regret the error.

Racing is set to resume on Saturday, August 2nd with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m. There will be 4 classes of vehicles including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.

Get our free mobile app