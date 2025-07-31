Speedway 95 – July 30 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, July 30th.
Road Runner
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 10th)
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Durbin Davis Jr. - Hermon
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Craig Audet - Fairfield
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Devin Geroux - Augusta
Modified Enduros - 25 Laps
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd)
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Brody Badeau - Jay
Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps
- Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th)
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
Trucks - 25 Laps
- Shawn Chase - Monroe (Started 2nd)
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush
- DQ - Mickey Godin -Hermon and Darius Miranda - Orono
Note - We had the wrong results for the Trucks initially. The above is the correct version. We regret the error.
Racing is set to resume on Saturday, August 2nd with green flag racing set to begin at 7 p.m. There will be 4 classes of vehicles including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.
