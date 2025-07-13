Here are the results from Speedway 95's racing card from Saturday night, July 12th, culminating with a big fireworks show.

Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps

DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 2nd) Bryson Parritt - Steuben Donny Blanchard - Farmington James Doucette - Skowhegan Bob Merchant - Holden John Curtis - Hermon DJ Moody - Winterport Martin Ray Paul White - Ripley DQ - Troy Patterson - Swanville

Street Stocks

Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 1st) Scott Modery - Hermon James Bragdon - Corinth Donald Alexander Michael Overlock - Franklin Kyle Keene - Belfast

Sport Feature - 25 Laps

Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st) Craig Robbins - Montville Darius Miranda - Orono Trey Brown - Winterport Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunner - 50 Laps

Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st) Erik Worster - Hampden Nick Bickford - Etna Jeff Burditt - Otis David Boulier - Bucksport Matt Coffin - Stockton Springs

Limited Sportsman - 25 Laps

Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 2nd) DJ Moody - Winterport Dylan Turner - Freedom Troy Patterson - Swanville

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday night, July 16th. Gates open at 5:30 with racing starting at 7 p.m. 5 classes will race Wednesday night. Scheduled are the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow, Maine Outlaw Midget Series and Trucks.

Get our free mobile app