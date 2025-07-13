Speedway 95 &#8211; July 12 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 – July 12 [RESULTS]

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are the results from Speedway 95's racing card from Saturday night, July 12th, culminating with a big fireworks show.

Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps

  1. DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 2nd)
  2. Bryson Parritt - Steuben
  3. Donny Blanchard - Farmington
  4. James Doucette - Skowhegan
  5. Bob Merchant - Holden
  6. John Curtis - Hermon
  7. DJ Moody - Winterport
  8. Martin Ray
  9. Paul White - Ripley
  10. DQ - Troy Patterson - Swanville

Street Stocks 

  1. Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 1st)
  2. Scott Modery - Hermon
  3. James Bragdon - Corinth
  4. Donald Alexander
  5. Michael Overlock - Franklin
  6. Kyle Keene - Belfast

Sport Feature - 25 Laps

  1. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st)
  2. Craig Robbins - Montville
  3. Darius Miranda - Orono
  4. Trey Brown - Winterport
  5. Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunner - 50 Laps

  1. Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st)
  2. Erik Worster - Hampden
  3. Nick Bickford - Etna
  4. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  5. David Boulier - Bucksport
  6. Matt Coffin - Stockton Springs

Limited Sportsman - 25 Laps

  1. Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 2nd)
  2. DJ Moody - Winterport
  3. Dylan Turner - Freedom
  4. Troy Patterson - Swanville

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday night, July 16th. Gates open at 5:30 with racing starting at 7 p.m. 5 classes will race Wednesday night. Scheduled are the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow, Maine Outlaw Midget Series and Trucks.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket