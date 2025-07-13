Speedway 95 – July 12 [RESULTS]
Here are the results from Speedway 95's racing card from Saturday night, July 12th, culminating with a big fireworks show.
Dysart's Late Models - 30 Laps
- DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 2nd)
- Bryson Parritt - Steuben
- Donny Blanchard - Farmington
- James Doucette - Skowhegan
- Bob Merchant - Holden
- John Curtis - Hermon
- DJ Moody - Winterport
- Martin Ray
- Paul White - Ripley
- DQ - Troy Patterson - Swanville
Street Stocks
- Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 1st)
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- James Bragdon - Corinth
- Donald Alexander
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
- Kyle Keene - Belfast
Sport Feature - 25 Laps
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st)
- Craig Robbins - Montville
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Trey Brown - Winterport
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
Cagerunner - 50 Laps
- Casey Bellows - Fairfield (Started 1st)
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Matt Coffin - Stockton Springs
Limited Sportsman - 25 Laps
- Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 2nd)
- DJ Moody - Winterport
- Dylan Turner - Freedom
- Troy Patterson - Swanville
Racing is set to resume on Wednesday night, July 16th. Gates open at 5:30 with racing starting at 7 p.m. 5 classes will race Wednesday night. Scheduled are the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow, Maine Outlaw Midget Series and Trucks.
