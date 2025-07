Here are the results from Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday night, July 16th, with 5 classes racing around the oval.

Road Runner

Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 6th) Seth Woodard - Plymouth Doug Woodard - Plymouth David Cook - Kenduskeag Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft Jordan Harnish - Bangor Marccus Sapiel - Bradley Craig Audet - Fairfield Julie Ridley - Old Town Dillon Kimball - Hermon.

Modified Enduro - 25 Laps

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 2nd) Kyle Willette - Winslow Derek Cook - Wilton Rick Austin - Norridgewock Brayden Pearson - Turner

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

Spencer Beale - Hampden (Started 3rd) Mason Silva - Hudson Austin Beale - Hampden Carson Bellows - Winslow Waylon Giguere - Etna Drew Overlock - Franklin Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Maine Outlaw Midget Series - 15 Laps

Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st) Gram Levitt - Swanville Morgan Call (Burnham) and Eric Bonney (Searsport) Did Not Start

Trucks - 25 Laps

Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 2nd) Darius Miranda - Orono Richard Hardison - Waltham Shawn Chase - Monroe (Did Not Start)

Racing resumes at Speedway 95 on Saturday, July 19th with 4 Classes scheduled to race including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.

The gates open on Saturday at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

