Here are the results of racing from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 19th.

4 classes of cars raced, including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.

Street Stocks

Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 5th) Scott Modery - Hermon Isaac Rollins - Hudson Talon Blanchard - Glenburn Michael Millett - Eddington Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 25 laps

Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd) Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort Jim Dixon - Clinton

CageRunner 50 laps

Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd) Erik Worster - Hampden Casey Bellow - Fairfield David Boulier - Bucksport Miranda McCue - Knox

Limited Sportsman 25 laps

Joey Doyon - Frankfort (Started 1st) Peter Robinson - East Machias

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, July 23rd. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. 4 classes will race under the lights, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

Get our free mobile app