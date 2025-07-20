Speedway 95 &#8211; July 19 [RESULTS]

Speedway 95 – July 19 [RESULTS]

hxdbzxy

Here are the results of racing from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 19th.

4 classes of cars raced, including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.

Street Stocks

  1. Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 5th)
  2. Scott Modery - Hermon
  3. Isaac Rollins - Hudson
  4. Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
  5. Michael Millett - Eddington
  6. Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 25 laps

  1. Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd)
  2. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
  3. Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
  4. Jim Dixon - Clinton

CageRunner 50 laps

  1. Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd)
  2. Erik Worster - Hampden
  3. Casey Bellow - Fairfield
  4. David Boulier - Bucksport
  5. Miranda McCue - Knox

Limited Sportsman 25 laps

  1. Joey Doyon - Frankfort (Started 1st)
  2. Peter Robinson - East Machias

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, July 23rd. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. 4 classes will race under the lights, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket