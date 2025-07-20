Speedway 95 – July 19 [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing from Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday night, July 19th.
4 classes of cars raced, including Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners and Limited Sportsman.
Street Stocks
- Garrett Hayman - Milford (Started 5th)
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
- Michael Millett - Eddington
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
Sport 4 25 laps
- Darius Miranda - Orono (Started 2nd)
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
- Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
CageRunner 50 laps
- Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd)
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Casey Bellow - Fairfield
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Miranda McCue - Knox
Limited Sportsman 25 laps
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort (Started 1st)
- Peter Robinson - East Machias
Racing is set to resume on Wednesday, July 23rd. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. 4 classes will race under the lights, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks.
