Speedway 95 – July 5th [RESULTS]
Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon from a full night of racing on Saturday, July 5th.
Street Stocks
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th)
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
- Garrett Hayman - Miford
- Troy Patterson - Swanville
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
Sport 4 (25 Laps)
- Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 5th)
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
- Silas Hamm - Eddington
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
- Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
Cage Runner (50 Laps)
- Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd)
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Alan Rideout - Mars Hill
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
Outlaw Midget Series (15 Laps)
- Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
- Morgan Call - Burnham
- Gram Levitt - Swanville
- Loring Carter - Sullivan
- Eric Benney - Searsport
Limited Sportsman (25 Laps)
- Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 3rd)
- DJ Moody - Winterport
- Dylan Turner - Freedom
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort
The next scheduled event is Wacky Wednesday, on July 9th where the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks will race. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
