Speedway 95 – July 5th [RESULTS]

Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon from a full night of racing on Saturday, July 5th.

Street Stocks

  1. Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th)
  2. Scott Modery - Hermon
  3. Kris Watson - Kenduskeag
  4. Garrett Hayman - Miford
  5. Troy Patterson - Swanville
  6. Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 (25 Laps)

  1. Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 5th)
  2. Darius Miranda - Orono
  3. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
  4. Silas Hamm - Eddington
  5. Jim Dixon - Clinton
  6. Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort

Cage Runner (50 Laps)

  1. Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd)
  2. Erik Worster - Hampden
  3. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  4. Alan Rideout - Mars Hill
  5. David Boulier - Bucksport
  6. Jordan Harnish - Bangor
  7. Julie Ridley - Old Town

Outlaw Midget Series (15 Laps)

  1. Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
  2. Morgan Call - Burnham
  3. Gram Levitt - Swanville
  4. Loring Carter - Sullivan
  5. Eric Benney - Searsport

Limited Sportsman (25 Laps)

  1. Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 3rd)
  2. DJ Moody - Winterport
  3. Dylan Turner - Freedom
  4. Joey Doyon - Frankfort

The next scheduled event is Wacky Wednesday, on July 9th where the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks will race. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

