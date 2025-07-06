Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon from a full night of racing on Saturday, July 5th.

Street Stocks

Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th) Scott Modery - Hermon Kris Watson - Kenduskeag Garrett Hayman - Miford Troy Patterson - Swanville Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 (25 Laps)

Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 5th) Darius Miranda - Orono Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont Silas Hamm - Eddington Jim Dixon - Clinton Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort

Cage Runner (50 Laps)

Nick Bickford - Etna (Started 2nd) Erik Worster - Hampden Jeff Burditt - Otis Alan Rideout - Mars Hill David Boulier - Bucksport Jordan Harnish - Bangor Julie Ridley - Old Town

Outlaw Midget Series (15 Laps)

Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st) Morgan Call - Burnham Gram Levitt - Swanville Loring Carter - Sullivan Eric Benney - Searsport

Limited Sportsman (25 Laps)

Ryan Robinson - Clinton (Started 3rd) DJ Moody - Winterport Dylan Turner - Freedom Joey Doyon - Frankfort

The next scheduled event is Wacky Wednesday, on July 9th where the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks will race. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app