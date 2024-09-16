Speedway 95 Results – September 15

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Sunday, September 15th.

After starting 12th in the field of Pro Stocks in the Granite State Pro Stock Series 125 lap feature at Speedway 95 Sunday afternoon, Mike Hopkins of Hermon took to the bottom groove of the 1/3 mile Hermon oval and steadily worked his way to the front, grabbing the lead from Josh St. Clair of Liberty on a lap 45 restart. Hopkins, who also won the Granite State Pro Stock 125 at Speedway 95 on July 20th, held the lead for all but two of the remaining laps, momentarily losing it to Travis Benjamin of Morrill following a lap 57 restart. Benjamin remained in the second spot while St. Clair, Nick Jenkins of Brownville Junction and Ryan Deane of Winterport waged a fierce battle for the third spot, with St. Clair clinching the second spot on lap 105. Deane went into the third spot then, and held off a late race charge from Dave Farrington of Sabattus to finish fourth. Farrington finished fifth.

The R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open Series accompanied the Pro Stocks to Hermon with Kris Watson of Kenduskeag picking up the $1000.00 first place check. Cole Robinson of Palmyra dominated the first 44 laps, until a caution flag slowed the field when Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort climbed the turn one dirt berm. On the restart, Matthew Bourgoine of Corinna took the lead and held it until Watson passed him on lap 47. Watson, who had worked his way up to the second spot took over the lead from Bourgoine then and held it to the checkers. Bourgoine battled with Watson through three more restarts, but was unable to unseat him from the lead. Bourgoine finished the 75 lapper in second, with Bill Harnish of Winterport coming in third. James Goodman of Carmel was fourth, with Donny Silva of Hudson finishing fifth.

The Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners were also on the supporting card and ran a 25 lap feature that was dominated by Donny Silva of Hudson once he got by early leader Derek Smith of Bangor Smith led the first 18 laps until a mechanical issue forced him to the pits on lap 19, allowing Silva to inherit the lead. Silva held the lead to the checkers, finishing about 3 seconds ahead of Talon Blanchard of Glenburn who finished in the runner up spot. Seth Woodard of Plymouth came from an 8th place start to finish third, with Ed Salisbury of Ellsworth running to a fourth place finish. Cory Swoboda of Eddington came from a 16th place start to finish fifth.

The Casella Recycling Sport-Fours teamed up with the Pro-4s from Unity Raceway to complete the afternoon Agenda. Trey Brown of Winterport led the event that mixed 95’s asphalt racers with Unity’s Dirt track drivers from the drop of the green until a lap 19 caution flag closed up the field. On the restart, Darius Miranda of Orono took the lead from Brown and held it through the final 2 laps to take the win, Brown finished second with William Maheu of Fairfield, the first dirt tracker to cross the finish line, finishing third. Fourth went to dirt tracker Ethan La Lancette of Benton with dirt tracker Nate Grard of Albion finishing fifth.

Speedway 95 returns to action on Saturday, September 21 at 5:00 p.m. when the three feature races rained out on September 7 will be run prior to the regularly scheduled racing for the night. Also on the card will be the Women’s Acceleration Tour making their second appearance of the season, along with the Maine Outlaw Midget Series.

QUICK RESULTS:

GRANITE STATE PRO STOCK SERIES 125 LAPS:

1. 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon

2. 7 Travis Benjamin, Morrill

3. 14 Josh St. Clair, Liberty

4. 22 Ryan Deane, Winterport

5. 23 Dave Farrington, Sabattus

R&R STREET STOCK OPEN SERIES 75 LAPS:

1. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag

2. 8H Matthew Bourgoine, Corinna

3. 23 Bill Harnish, Winterport

4. 15 James Goodman, Carmel

5. 71 Donny Silva, Hudson

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS 35 LAPS:

1. 00X Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

3. 41X Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 6 Ed Salisbury, Ellsworth

5. 15 Cory Swoboda, Eddington

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS AND UNITY RACEWAY PRO 4S 25 LAPS:

1. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

2. 33 Trey Brown, Winterport

3. 13 William Maheu, Fairfield

4. 7 Ethan La Lancette, Benton

5. 96 Nate Grard, Albion