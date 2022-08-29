St Joseph’s – Husson Women’s Soccer

It's amazing the number of Maine High School girls who have gone on and are playing soccer at Maine College's this Fall!

There are at least 11 on the Husson Women's Soccer Team. over 15 on the St. Joseph's Women's Soccer Team and 4 on the Division 1 UMaine Women's Soccer Team. There's even an Assistant Coach from Maine, as Callie Hammer, who went to Ellsworth High School (2017 grad) and went to UMaine Farmington has returned as an Assistant Coach for the Women's Soccer Team! We'll have a full list of Maine School athletes playing fall sports at Maine Colleges and Universities once all the schools update their rosters.

On Sunday, August 28th the St. Joseph's Women's Soccer Team hosted Husson University in an exhibition game. The game was the second for Hermon grad Sydney Gallop, MDI grad Lelia Weir and Ellsworth grad Paige Sawyer for the St. Joseph Monks. It was also the 1st game for Addi Laslie, a Ellsworth grad, playing for Husson University and Maddy Higgins a Hermon grad, playing for the Husson Eagles

Photo Tonya Laslie

In Sunday's game, St. Joseph's beat Husson University 2-0 and Lelia Weir was named player of the game for the Monks.

The St. Joseph's College Women's Soccer Team opens the regular season on Thursday September 1st at the University of New England at 7 p.m.

The Husson University Women's Soccer Team opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd at Elms College at 1 p.m.