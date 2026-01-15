Maine Principal State Basketball Championship Location, Date and Time Changes
The Maine Principal's Association has made changes to the State Championship locations and times.
Originally it was going to be a true Championship Saturday, with Class A, B, C, D and S championship games all being played on Saturday, February 28th, with Bangor hosting Class S and B, Augusta hosting Class C and D and Portland hosting Class.
The new schedule is as follows
Friday February 27 - Cross Insurance Center Bangor
- Class B Girls State Championship at 7:05 p.m.
- Class B Boys State Championship at 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, February 28 - Augusta Civic Center
- Class S Girls State Championship at 11:05 a.m.
- Class S Boys State Championship at 12:45 p.m.
- Class D Girls State Championship at 2:05 p.m.
- Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 p.m.
- Class C Girls State Championship at 7:05 p.m.
- Class C Boys State Championship at 8:45 p.m.
Saturday February 28 - Cross Insurance Arena Portland
- Glass A Girls State Championship 6:05 p.m.
- Class A Boys State Championship at 7:45 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge