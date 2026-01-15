The Maine Principal's Association has made changes to the State Championship locations and times.

Originally it was going to be a true Championship Saturday, with Class A, B, C, D and S championship games all being played on Saturday, February 28th, with Bangor hosting Class S and B, Augusta hosting Class C and D and Portland hosting Class.

The new schedule is as follows

Friday February 27 - Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Class B Girls State Championship at 7:05 p.m.

Class B Boys State Championship at 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 - Augusta Civic Center

Class S Girls State Championship at 11:05 a.m.

Class S Boys State Championship at 12:45 p.m.

Class D Girls State Championship at 2:05 p.m.

Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 p.m.

Class C Girls State Championship at 7:05 p.m.

Class C Boys State Championship at 8:45 p.m.

Saturday February 28 - Cross Insurance Arena Portland

Glass A Girls State Championship 6:05 p.m.

Class A Boys State Championship at 7:45 p.m.

