State Cheering Championships – Order of Competition

The 2023 Maine State Cheerleading Championships will be held this Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center, with Classes D and A performing in the morning, and Classes B and C performing in the afternoon.

You can pre-purchase your tickets if you are attending in person HERE. There are 2 sessions. If you want to watch it from home, then you can stream it through NFHS, subscription required

Class D and A

Building opens at 8 a.m.

9:55 a.m. - National Anthem

10 a.m. - Fort Fairfield

10:06 a.m. - Narraguagus

10:12 a.m. - Boothbay

10:18 a.m. - Woodland

10:24 a.m. - Machias

10:30 a.m. - Penquis

10:36 a.m. - Bangor Christian

10:42 a.m. - Central Aroostook

10:48 a.m. - Windham

10:54 a.m. - Marshwood

11:00 a.m. - Scarborough

11:06 a.m. - Deering

11:12 a.m. - Kennebunk

11:18 a.m. - Massabesic

11:24 a.m. - Portland

11:30 a.m. - South Portland

11:36 a.m. - Skowhegan

11:42 a.m. - Sanford

11:48 a.m. - Mt. Blue

11:54 a.m. - Bonny Eagle

12:00 noon - Hampden

12:06 p.m. - Noble

12:12 p.m. - Bangor

12:18 p.m. - Thornton Academy

12:24 p.m. - Lewiston

12:30 p.m. - Biddeford

12:36 p.m. - Oxford Hills

12:45 p.m. - Class D and A Awards

Classes B and C