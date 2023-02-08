State Cheering Championships – Order of Competition

State Cheering Championships &#8211; Order of Competition

February 7, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The 2023 Maine State Cheerleading Championships will be held this Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center, with Classes D and A performing in the morning, and Classes B and C performing in the afternoon.

You can pre-purchase your tickets if you are attending in person HERE. There are 2 sessions. If you want to watch it from home, then you can stream it through NFHS, subscription required

Class D and A

  • Building opens at 8 a.m.
  • 9:55 a.m. - National Anthem
  • 10 a.m. -  Fort Fairfield
  • 10:06 a.m. - Narraguagus
  • 10:12 a.m. - Boothbay
  • 10:18 a.m. - Woodland
  • 10:24 a.m. - Machias
  • 10:30 a.m. - Penquis
  • 10:36 a.m. - Bangor Christian
  • 10:42 a.m. - Central Aroostook
  • 10:48 a.m. - Windham
  • 10:54 a.m. - Marshwood
  • 11:00 a.m. - Scarborough
  • 11:06 a.m. - Deering
  • 11:12 a.m. - Kennebunk
  • 11:18 a.m. - Massabesic
  • 11:24 a.m. - Portland
  • 11:30 a.m. - South Portland
  • 11:36 a.m. - Skowhegan
  • 11:42 a.m. - Sanford
  • 11:48 a.m. - Mt. Blue
  • 11:54 a.m. - Bonny Eagle
  • 12:00 noon - Hampden
  • 12:06 p.m. - Noble
  • 12:12 p.m. - Bangor
  • 12:18 p.m. - Thornton Academy
  • 12:24 p.m. - Lewiston
  • 12:30 p.m. - Biddeford
  • 12:36 p.m. - Oxford Hills
  • 12:45 p.m. - Class D and A Awards

Classes B and C

  • 1:55 p.m. - National Anthem
  • 2:00 p.m. - Oceanside
  • 2:06 p.m. - Mt. View
  • 2:12 p.m. - Presque Isle
  • 2:18 p.m. - Caribou
  • 2:24 p.m. - Poland
  • 2:30 p.m. - Mattanawcook Academy
  • 2:36 p.m - Waterville
  • 2:42 p.m. - Foxcroft Academy
  • 2:48 p.m. - Belfast
  • 2:54 p.m. - Oak Hill
  • 2:00 p.m. - Lincoln
  • 3:06 p.m. - Orono
  • 3:12 p.m. - Lawrence
  • 3:18 p.m. - Sacopee Valley
  • 3:24 p.m. - Gardiner
  • 3:30 p.m. - Sumner
  • 3:36 p.m. - Brewer
  • 3:42 p.m. - Dirigo
  • 3:48 p.m. - Morse
  • 3:54 p.m. - Calais
  • 4:00 p.m. - Old Town
  • 4:06 p.m. - Mtn Valley
  • 4:12 p.m. - Erskine Academy
  • 4:18 p.m. - Houlton
  • 4:24 p.m. - Nokomis
  • 4:30 p.m. - Spruce Mountain
  • 4:36 p.m. - Leavitt
  • 4:42 p.m. - Bucksport
  • 4:48 p.m. - John Bapst
  • 4:54 p.m. - Winslow
  • 5:00 p.m. - Gray-New Gloucester
  • 5:06 p.m. - Central
  • 5:12 p.m. - Hermon
  • 5:18 p.m. - Lisbon
  • 5:24 p.m. - Medomak Valley
  • 5:30 p.m. - Dexter
  • 5:36 p.m. - Ellsworth
  • 5:45 p.m. -  Class B and C Awards
