State Cross Country Meet Postponed to November 4th

The State Cross Country Meet scheduled for Saturday, October 28th has been postponed because of the tragic events in Lewiston and the continued manhunt.

The Girls and Boys State Championships will still be held at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast but now take place on Saturday, November 4th.

The Maine Principal's Association released the following statement

"The tragic events that took place last evening in Lewiston have impacted each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones! During these challenging times, and with so many unanswered questions, may we all be there with strong support for our communities, our schools, and the students and staffs, as we struggle to understand how something of this nature could happen in our wonderful state.

We have modified the schedules for many of the events that were scheduled to take place this coming weekend."

Cross Country State Championships

Saturday, November 4 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast