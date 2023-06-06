State Tennis Team Finals
Here are the Maine State Tennis Team Finals brackets. Best of luck to all competing.
STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT FINALS
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (South listed first vs. North listed second)
C State Championship REPORT: 8:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 8:30 A.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.
- Boys - #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Orono
- Girls - #3 Maranacook vs. #1 Washington
B North Championships REPORT: 12:15P.M. MATCHES START: 12:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.
- Boys - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Foxcroft
- Girls - #1 Greely vs. #3 Foxcroft
A North Championships REPORT: 4:15 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.
- Boys - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Skowhegan
- Girls - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Brunswick
