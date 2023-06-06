State Tennis Team Finals

State Tennis Team Finals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are the Maine State Tennis Team Finals brackets. Best of luck to all competing.

STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT FINALS  

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (South listed first vs. North listed second)

C State Championship REPORT: 8:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 8:30 A.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.        

  • Boys - #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Orono
  • Girls - #3 Maranacook vs. #1 Washington

 B North Championships REPORT: 12:15P.M. MATCHES START: 12:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.        

  • Boys - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Foxcroft
  • Girls - #1 Greely vs. #3 Foxcroft 

A North Championships REPORT: 4:15 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.       

  • Boys - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Skowhegan
  • Girls - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Brunswick
Get our free mobile app

The Giant Uniroyal Tire: Inside and Outside

 

Categories: High School Tennis
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket