Here are the Maine State Tennis Team Finals brackets. Best of luck to all competing.

STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT FINALS

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (South listed first vs. North listed second)

C State Championship REPORT: 8:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 8:30 A.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.

Boys - #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Orono

Girls - #3 Maranacook vs. #1 Washington

B North Championships REPORT: 12:15P.M. MATCHES START: 12:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.

Boys - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Foxcroft

Girls - #1 Greely vs. #3 Foxcroft

A North Championships REPORT: 4:15 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:30 P.M. at Apex Racket & Fitness.

Boys - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Skowhegan

Girls - #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Brunswick

