Up until Friday, most of the time spent weekdays between 4-6 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket has been accounted for by the Boston Celtics.

But with the C's season coming to an end last Thursday, it's time we turn our attention somewhere new for the summer, which arrives tomorrow.

And it's almost like the Red Sox could sense that very thing. While Boston was mired in an 11-20 start to the season, the city and region was distracted by the Celtics' quest for Banner 18. Now that the Celtics are in the rearview, the Red Sox are red hot.

Since bottoming out at 9-games under-.500 the Sox are 25-11, including 13-4 in the month of June. It's been a 14-game swing for Boston, who has gone from 9-games under to 5-games over and in the thick of contention in the American League.

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball for the last 6-7 weeks, Boston has only lost ground in the AL East. The Yankees are on pace for a record 120 wins this season, so there's no need to worry about the division. But what the Sox can do at this point is start jockeying for Wild Card positioning.

Currently, the three Wild Cards are owned by Toronto, Cleveland and Tampa Bay, with the Sox just half a game behind the Rays. What the Sox need to concern themselves with the rest of the way is simply being better than the Guardians, White Sox, Angels and maybe Seattle. If they do that, they'll make the playoffs.

Now that it's time for the Sox to carry our attention until football season kicks off, how much have you been checking in on the hometown nine to this point?