Sumner Boys Double Up Shead 53-26 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys beat Shead, 53-26, in Eastport on Monday, January 9th in the Battle of the Tigers.

Sumner jumped out to a 21-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-4 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner was up top 45-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner was led by Ethan Chase with 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Billy Wray had 11 points with 1 3-pointer. Ian Gatcomb drained a 3-pointer. 11 Sumner players scored during the game. Sumner was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Nathan Tardif with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Jonathan Andrew had 6 points and Isaac Sullivan sank a 3-pointer. Shead was 2-13 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 5-3. The Tigers continue their season on the road as they travel to Searsport on Friday, January 13th when they play at 6:30 p.m.

Shead is 3-5. They're right back on the hardcourt Tuesday night, January 10th when they host Deer Isle-Stonington at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 21 11 13 8 53 Shead Boys 2 2 13 9 26

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 2 1 - - - Billy Wray 11 3 1 2 2 Nolan Christiansen 2 1 - - - Ethan Chase 14 3 2 2 2 Logan Crowley 2 1 - - - Ian Gatcomb 3 - 1 - - Aiden Griffin 2 1 - - - Angel Valencia 4 - 1 1 2 Bryson Parritt 3 1 - 1 2 Matt Carney 6 2 - 2 3 Isaiah Rivers 4 2 - - - Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 15 5 8 11

