Sumner Boys Double Up Shead 53-26 [STATS]

Sumner-Shead Boys January 9, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

The Sumner Boys beat Shead, 53-26, in Eastport on Monday, January 9th in the Battle of the Tigers.

Sumner-Shead Boys January 9, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Sumner jumped out to a 21-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-4 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner was up top 45-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner-Shead Boys January 9, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Sumner was led by Ethan Chase with 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Billy Wray had 11 points with 1 3-pointer. Ian Gatcomb drained a 3-pointer. 11 Sumner players scored during the game. Sumner was 8-11 from the free throw line.

Sumner-Shead Boys January 9, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Shead was led by Nathan Tardif with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Jonathan Andrew had 6 points and Isaac Sullivan sank a 3-pointer. Shead was 2-13 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 5-3. The Tigers continue their season on the road as they travel to Searsport on Friday, January 13th when they play at 6:30 p.m.

Shead is 3-5. They're right back on the hardcourt Tuesday night, January 10th when they host Deer Isle-Stonington at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys211113853
Shead Boys2213926

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley21---
Billy Wray113122
Nolan Christiansen21---
Ethan Chase143222
Logan Crowley21---
Ian Gatcomb3-1--
Aiden Griffin21---
Angel Valencia4-112
Bryson Parritt31-12
Matt Carney62-23
Isaiah Rivers42---
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS53155811

Shead

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Aaron Dean0----
Jonathan Andrew63--3
Isaac Sullivan4-112
JJ Sockabasin0----
Craig Cushing0----
Ellis Sanchez0----
Zach Johnson42--2
Nathan Tardif121316
Graycen Harkins0----
Nolan Brown0----
Antonio VizcarIno0----
Jason Cook0----
Lino Perez0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2664213
