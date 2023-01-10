Sumner Girls Beat Shead 61-31 in Battle of Tigers [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat Shead 61-31 in Eastport on Monday, January 9th in the Battle of the Tigers.

Sumner took an early 18-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then doubled up Shead in the 2nd Quarter 22-11 to lead 40-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner outscored Shead 14-2 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 54-19.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game-high 27 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. Alana Welch, Brooklyn Newenham and Jenna Colby all hit 3's for Sumner. Sumer was 2-18 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Jenna Suddy who had 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Linsey Donahe had 7 points. Shead was 13-25 from the free throw line.

The Sumner Girls are now 3-4. They continue their season on the road on Thursday, January 12th when they travel to play Woodland at 6:30 p.m.

Shead now 0-6 will look for their 1st win when they host Deer Isle-Stonington on Tuesday, January 10th at 4 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 18 22 14 7 61 Shead Girls 6 11 2 12 31

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 6 3 - - 1 Breanna Flaherty 27 13 - 1 2 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 8 2 1 1 5 Clara Christianson 6 3 - - 3 Isabel Catheron 2 1 - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - 2 Alana Welch 5 1 1 - 2 Jenna Colby 7 2 1 - 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 61 25 3 2 18

Shead