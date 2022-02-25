Super Saturday Preview – 8 games February 26th

Normally the last Saturday of Tourney Week is Championship Saturday, but with the postponements of the Class C semifinals on Friday, Saturday has turned into Super Saturday, with 8 games scheduled. There will be 2 sessions, with the morning session including the Class D and B Girls and Boys Regional Finals and then the 2nd session including all 4 Class C semifinals.

Even though Ticketmaster was showing that tickets were not available, they ARE. The Cross Insurance Center was trying to work with Ticketmaster to reflect the change in the schedules and the fact that there are only 2 sessions on Saturday, rather than the 4 originally planned. Tickets previously purchased will be honored

All of Saturday's games except for the last Class C Boy's semifinal will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, online on 92.9 Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa-enabled device. At 8:45 p.m. we will be broadcasting the Nokomis-Brewer Class A Boy's Final from Augusta.

Here's the schedule and a preview of Saturday's Regional Finals

Class D Regional Finals

9 a.m. D Girls Northern Maine Finals #2 Wisdom vs. #1 Southern Aroostook

10:45 a.m. D Boys Northern Maine Finals 2 Southern Aroostook vs. #1 Machias

Class B Regional Finals

12:30 p.m. B Girls Northern Maine Finals #2 Hermon Girls vs. #1 Old Town

2:15 p.m. B Boys Northern Maine Finals #1 Ellsworth vs. #2 Orono

Class C Semifinals

4:30 p.m. Class C Girl's Semifinal # 3 Penobscot Valley vs. #7 Dexter

6 p.m. Class C Girls Semifinals #5 Hodgdon vs. #1 Stearns

7:30 p.m. Class C Boys Semifinals #4 Dexter vs.#1 Fort Kent

9:05 p.m. Class C Boys Semifinals #11 Central vs. #2 GSA

Previews

D Girls Northern Maine Finals #2 Wisdom vs. #1 Southern Aroostook

#1 Southern Aroostook is 20-0 while #2 Wisdom is 17-1. The 2 teams did not meet during the regular season.

Southern Aroostook defeated #9 Shead in the Quarterfinals 76-27 and #5 Schenck 69-23 in the Semifinals

Wisdom defeated #7 Katahdin 63-34 in the Quarterfinals and #3 Machias 61-25 in the Semifinals

D Boys Northern Maine Finals 2 Southern Aroostook vs. #1 Machias

#1 Machias is 17-0 on the season while #2 Southern Aroostook is 18-1. The 2 teams did not meet during the regular season.

Machias defeated #8 Jonesport-Beals 85-40 in the Quarterfinals and #4 Wisdom 72-34 in the Semifinals

Southern Aroostook defeated #7 Katahdin 81-39 in the Quarterfinals and #6 Schenck 71-42 in the Semifinals.

Class B Girls Northern Maine Finals #2 Hermon Girls vs. #1 Old Town

#1 Old Town is 20-1 on the season while #2 Hermon is 18-2. The 2 teams met twice during the regular season, with the Old Town winning at Hermon 52-41 on December 16th, while Hermon won at Old Town 38-28 on January 11th.

Old Town defeated #16 John Bapst 52-31 in the Round of 16. They beat #8 Caribou 68-39 in the Quarterfinals and #4 Presque Isle 64-22 in the Semifinals

Hermon defeated #15 Winslow 69-23 in the Round of 16. They beat #10 MCI 58-30 in the Quarterfinals and #3 MDI 42-32 in the Semifinals

Class B Boys Northern Maine Finals #1 Ellsworth vs. #2 Orono

#1 Ellsworth is 21-0 on the season while #2 Orono is 18-3. The 2 teams met once during the regular season with Ellsworth winning at Orono 69-55 on December 30th.

Ellsworth defeated #16 Waterville 79-39 in the Round of 16. They beat #8 Presque Isle 54-48 in the Quarterfinals and #4 Old Town 55-47 in the Semifinals.

Orono defeated #15 Belfast 75-30 in the Round of 16. They beat #7 Winslow 59-54 in the Quarterfinals and #11 John Bapst 56-39 in the Semifinals