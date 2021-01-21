Talking Hoops With UMaine Coach Amy Vachon

Amy Vachon joined The Morning Line Thursday to talk about how the season is going for the 10-1 Black Bears.

We covered a wide variety of topics including what it is like being a coach in the time of COVID where each day could bring the potential of a positive test and the fears that come along with it.

In a normal season the assistant coaches have assigned games to scout and prepare a game plan for, now the coaches have to be ready for anything at any time, we talked about that with Coach Vachon.

And Blanca Millan is having a great season, winning four America East Player of the week awards...so far. And she is among the leading scorers in the nation, after all coming off a season ending injury from last season, we talk about the play of the Bears #22 as well.

All of those and more in our conversation with Coach Amy Vachon before the Black Bears head out to Binghamton for a pair of weekend games against the Bearcats and we get a scouting report on them as well. Listen to it all again here.