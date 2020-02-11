Talking Tourney With John Wagoner of ABC7/Fox22
The Prelim Round of Tourney 2020 starts at high school gyms around the state with Girls games Tuesday the 11th, and Boys games Wednesday the 12th.
For a preview of the games we checked in with John Wagoner of ABC 7 & Fox 22.
Here are the schedules for the Preliminary Round in Classes B-C-D North :
- Tuesday February 11th --
Class B Girls
#11 Caribou (6-12) at #6 Winslow (13-5), 4 p.m.
#10 Ellsworth (10-8) at #7 Mount Desert Island (11-7), 7 p.m.
#12 Foxcroft Acad. (6-12) at #5 Houlton (11-7), 6 p.m.
#9 John Bapst (10-8) at #8 Oceanside (13-5), 6 p.m.
Class C Girls
#14 George Stevens Acad. (7-11) at #3 Fort Fairfield (16-2), 6 p.m.
#11 Searsport (8-10) at #6 Penobscot Valley (12-6), 6 p.m.
#10 Piscataquis Community (9-9) at #7 Narraguagus (16-2), 6 p.m.
#13 Woodland (5-13) at #4 Calais (18-0)
#12 Fort Kent (5-13) at #5 Penobscot Valley (12-6), 6 p.m.
#9 Hodgdon (13-5) at #8 Central (14-4), 6 p.m.
Class D Girls
#9 Jonesport-Beals (6-12) at #8 Ashland (8-10), 4 p.m.
- Wednesday February 12th --
Class B Boys
#11 Foxcroft Acad. (5-13) at #6 Maine Central Institute (12-6), 6 p.m.
#10 Orono (7-11) at #7 Winslow (11-7), 6 p.m.
#12 Old Town (9-9) at #5 Houlton (13-5), 6 p.m.
#9 Mount View (9-9) at #8 Mount Desert Island (8-10), 6 p.m.
Class C Boys
#11 Lee Acad. (7-11) at #6 Mattanawcook Acad. (9-9), 6:30 p.m.
#14 Madawaska (10-8) at #3 Fort Kent (15-3)
#10 Calais (11-7) at #7 Central (12-6), 6 p.m.
#13 Bucksport (5-13) at #4 George Stevens Acad. (16-2), 6 p.m.
#12 Penobscot Valley (8-10) at #5 Fort Fairfield (12-6)
#9 Stearns (9-9) at #8 Woodland (7-9)
Class D Boys
#9 Greater Houlton Christian (8-10) at #8 Washburn (6-12)