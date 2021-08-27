Bangor, Maine - University of Maine Athletics and its media rights partner, Black Bear Sports Properties, have announced a new baseball and basketball radio broadcast deal with Townsquare Media of Bangor.

The partnership will make 92.9 The Ticket, "Maine's Sports Leader," the official home of UMaine men's and women's basketball, as well as UMaine baseball. All UMaine women's basketball games will be broadcast on The Ticket. Select games will also be broadcast WDEA AM 1370.

“UMaine Athletics is thrilled to bring Black Bear baseball and basketball to Townsquare Media’s family of networks. As the only dedicated sports radio station in our region, The Ticket will provide outstanding coverage for the state's only Division I baseball and basketball programs. We are looking forward to great years from both programs and we are glad our fans will be able to enjoy 92.9 The Ticket and the family of networks as they follow their Black Bears," read a statement from the university.

“We’re really excited to officially partner with UMaine Athletics and Black Bear Sports Properties,” says Townsquare Media Market President, Tom Preble. “These are exciting times for UMaine and we couldn’t be happier to be the flagship station for men’s and women’s basketball and baseball. We’ve always felt that a partnership should be a win-win for UMaine Athletics, for UMaine fans, for Learfield and, of course, for Townsquare and 92.9 The Ticket. In this case we check all the boxes and we look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with University of Maine Athletics and Learfield on this new partnership,” adds The Ticket Brand Manager, Jim Churchill. “Bringing local live events to the fans in Maine on The Ticket and Ticket TV is a priority. The addition of UMaine basketball and baseball to our lineup is a perfect fit. The future for Black Bear athletics is bright and we are very happy to be a part of it.”

“Our goal is to build a media network for the Black Bears that reaches the most UMaine fans and alumni as possible,” says Justin Barnes, General Manager of Black Bear Sports Properties. “This partnership with Townsquare Media and 92.9 The Ticket is another big step in that direction.”

Barnes, along with UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, will join Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette on The Drive today at 5 p.m. to expand on the partnership. Amy Vachon will join Wayne Harvey on The Morning Line Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The first Maine basketball game to feature on The Ticket will be on Nov. 9 when the women open their 2021-22 season at the University of Nebraska.

To make room for UMaine basketball and more NFL action this fall and winter, Townsquare Media Bangor is moving the New England Patriots broadcasts to WWMJ-95.7 FM full-time.

I-95.7 has served as the home of the Patriots in recent years for both preseason games and regular season games in September and October that have conflicted with Red Sox baseball broadcasts on The Ticket.

The Ticket will have a full slate of NFL and college football games during the 2021 season, beginning with #5 Georgia @ #3 Clemson on Sep. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The station's NFL broadcasts commence with the 2021 season opener featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sep. 9 at 8:20 p.m.