These Longshot Bets Have Same Odds As Derby Winning Horse [Poll]

Rich Strike made unexpected history on Saturday as the horse galloped to victory at the Kentucky Derby becoming the 2nd-biggest upset to ever win the race.

The horse, which was not on anyone's radar as a potential champion, entered the race Saturday afternoon as an 80-1 underdog.

To put that in context, we've compiled some other current 80-1 bets in the world of sports. Would you be willing to place any of these bets which currently have equal odds or slightly worse odds than those of Rich Strike on Saturday?