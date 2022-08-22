This 11-Year-Old Officially Joined the University of Maine Football Team

Mayson Dawicki is 11 years old and just signed with the University of Maine Football Team in a ceremony with his mother, the Black Bear coaches and players on Thursday.

Mayson has Cystic Fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, there are about 40,000 children and adults living with CF.

Mayson signed with the Black Bears thanks to a non-profit organization called Team IMPACT which pairs up children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. It's a way for the children and the team to form a relationship focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

Mayson will become close to this team of athletes for the next two years as he participates in games, practices, and other team events, making him feel like a Black Bear, because he is.

You can see how much the Black Bear organization is behind Mayson in this video of the signing ceremony that took place on Thursday. He signed a contract as did his mother to allow him to become a member of the team. Although he probably won't be playing on the field, he will become an integral part of the Maine Black Bear team.

Congratulations to Mayson, wearing Black Bear Football Jersey number 1, on becoming a member of the Maine Black Bear Football team.

If you'd like to learn more about Team IMPACT and the wonderful work they do for children with illnesses and disabilities, just go to teamimpact.org.

