This Week In The Big East – Week 4

Girls Player of the Week -

Grace Jaffray - Freshman, Ellsworth

4 games 76 points, 36 rebounds, 18 steals

Boys Player of the Week -

Malachi Cummings - Junior, Presque Isle

2 games, 39 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals

Girls Highlights this Week -

Similar story to last week the Ellsworth Girls team extended their win streak to 6 games. With victories over John Bapst, Bucksport, and a non-conference win over Mt. View. Freshman, Grace Jaffray paced the Eagles in their wins.

The Presque Isle Girls went 3-0 on the week with conference wins over Washington Academy and Presque Isle and a non conference win over Winslow. Faith Sjoberg and Anna Jandreau have become a dynamic duo for the Wildcats. They combined for 77 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 assists in their wins over Caribou and Washington Academy.

The Caribou Girls went 1-1 in the conference this week losing to Presque Isle at Presque Isle and then traveling to Bangor and knocking off John Bapst. Abby Leahy continues her impressive season scoring 33 points and grabbing 12 rebounds total in the two wins.

The top two teams in the conference combined to play 1 game last week. Old Town did not play and Hermon had a win at Bucksport.

The Orono girls picked up their first win and first conference win last week with a win on the road at Bucksport.

Boys Highlights this Week -

The win of the week belongs to the MDI Trojans. MDI was o-6 going into their game with Winslow who had a record of 6-1. The Trojans won on the road with a convincing 60-47 win over the Black Raiders. This win jumped MDI all the way to 12th in the Heal Point standings.

The Ellsworth Boys continue to be at the top of the conference. They had a 79-46 win over Mt. View in their only game of the week. Chance Mercier and Hunter Curtis led the Eagles with a combined 43 points, 20 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Old Town boys made some noise last week going 3-1 in confernce play. The Coyotes picked up wins over MDI, Hermon, and Houlton before falling to Orono last night. Leading the Coyotes in their three wins last week was Braydon Brown. Brown had totals of 54 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and two blocks in the wins.

After their week 3 loss to Caribou the Foxcroft Ponies bounced back to pick up two wins on the week. They had a come from behind win at Hermon and a convincing win at Class C power Dexter. The Ponies have a record of 7-1 on the season and sit in second place in both the conference standings and the Northern Maine Heal Points.

The Presque Isle Boys have their own dynamic duo in Malachi Cummings and Xavier McAtee. The two combined for 82 points 32 rebounds, 13 assists and 6 steals in the Wildcats wins over Caribou and Washington Academy.

The Orono Boys continue to impress. The Red Riots went 3-0 on the week with conference wins over Bucksport and rival Old Town and a non-conference win at MCI. Sophomore Pierce Walston scored 41 points, had 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals itotal n the wins over Bucksport and MCI.

Girls Games this week -

Tuesday night will give us a clash between #1 Old Town and #2 Hermon. Both teams will be playing for the first time in over a week. The Coyotes won the first match-up of the season with the Hawks. This game will be played at Old Town.

Also this week the Houlton girls will make the trip north to Presque Isle on Wednesday for a match up of two of the best teams in the league and in the county. Olivia and Mia Henderson vs Faith Sjoberg and Anna Jandreau should be a fun match up.

The MDI girls will take on Caribou Tuesday in a rare mid week game with the Vikings. The Trojans will then host Houlton on Friday. Two good games for the Trojans.

On Saturday the one of the biggest games of the day will be in Presque Isle. The Wildcats will host Old Town in a girls and boys doubleheader. The girls game will start at 3:00 and the boys game follows at 4:30. Should be two very good games at Presque Isle.

Boys Game this week -

There are plenty of good match-ups slated for the week on the boys side. Starting with the Houlton Boys at Presque Isle on Tuesday night. Houlton looks to bounce back after a tough loss at home to Old Town and the Wildcats look to build on their 2-0 week last week.

The Hermon Hawks have a tough test this week. They will host the Old Town Coyotes, who they lost to at Old Town last week, on Wednesday and the travel to Orono High School Friday night to face the red hot Red Riots from Orono High School.

The toughest schedule this week belongs to the Old Town Coyotes. They played at Orono on Monday of this week. They will next travel to Hermon on Wednesday and wrap up the week with a game at Presque Isle with the Wildcats.

LEAGUE STANDINGS as of 1/11/22

Girls (conference record)

1. Old Town 5-0

2. Hermon 5-1

3. Presque Isle 5-2

4. MDI 4-2

5. Houlton 2-1

6. Ellsworth 5-3

7. WA 3-3

8. Foxcroft 2-2

9. Caribou 3-4

10. Orono 1-5

11. Bucksport 0-5

12. John Bapst 0-7

Boys (conference record)

1. Ellsworth 6-0

2. Presque Isle 6-1

3. Foxcroft 5-1

4. Orono 6-2

5. Old Town 4-3

6. John Bapst 3-2

7. Houlton 2-3

8. Hermon 2-3

9. Caribou 1-6

10. Bucksport 0-4

11. WA 0-4

12. MDI 0-6

*Information provided by Hermon High School AD Rick Sinclair*

Tuesday on The Drive, Toby Nelson - head coach of the Foxcroft Academy Ponies boys team - joined the show to talk about his squad's impressive 7-1 start to the season. Please note, tonight's scheduled doubleheader on Ticket TV featuring Foxcroft Academy vs. John Bapst has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.