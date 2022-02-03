This Week in The Big East – Week 7

Girls Player of the Week

Olivia Gray - MDI

4 games, 57 points, 28 rebounds, 16 assists, 7 steals, 4 blocks

Boys Player of the Week

Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth

2 games, 45 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists

Girls Players of the Week

1. Saige Evans - Old Town

2. Jetta Shook - Bucksport

4. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

5. Abby Leahy - Caribou

6. Maddie Lebel - Hermon

Boys Players of the Week

1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth

2. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft

3. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

4. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

5. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

6. Hunter Curtis - Ellswroth , Jaykob Dow - Hermon

Girls Highlights Week 7

The MDI girls went 3-1 in a tough 4 game week. The highlight was a win over Hermon at home on Tuesday. Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray led the Trojans this week. They combined for 99 points, 58 rebounds, 22 assists, 15 steals and 7 blocks. The Trojans moved into third in the conference and third in current heal points.

The Old Town girls had an undefeated week with wins over MDI. Houlton and Foxcroft. Saige Evans and Madelynn Emerson had big weeks for the Coyotes combining for 100 points, 40 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in teh Coyotes 3 games.

One of the most exciting games of the week was at Hermon on Thursday. The Ellsworth Eagles made the trip to Hermon to take on the Hawks. In a back and forth game the Hawks managed to squeak out a 4 point win over the Eagles. Rematch is this Wednesday at Ellsworth.

Boys Highlights Week 7

The Ellsworth Eagles completed their seventh consecutive undefeated week with wins over Presque Isle and Caribou. The Eagles now sit at 14-0 and in first place in the conference and in the heal points.

The Old Town boys have quietly rattled off 6 wins in a row including two this week over John Bapst and Foxcroft. Braydon Brown had a big week for the Coyotes scoring 25 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists to go along with 4 steals and 2 blocks. The Coyotes are now 11-3 overall.

The John Bapst boys had the win of the week in the conference when they knocked off the number 2 ranked Orono Red Riots on Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Girls Games this week

The Foxcroft Girls have a tough week ahead of them. They opened the week at Hermon on Monday, they will play at John Bapst on Tuesday, vs John Bapst on Wednesday, at Orono on Thursday and travel to Caribou.

Not much easier this week for the Ellsworth Eagles. The rematch from last weeks game at Hermon is on Wednesday. They will hop on a bus Thursday and travel to Caribou and on Friday play John Bapst at the Cross Center.

And finally in the do whatever you have to do to get the games in category, the John Bapst girls will played at Orono on Monday, they have a home and away with Foxcroft on Tuesday and Wednesday, they host Ellsworth Friday and travel to Bucksport on Saturday. Good Luck Bapst!

Boys Games this Week

The Hermon Hawks have a big week as they make their push for a home prelim game. The Hawks, who have won 4 of 5, will travel to Ellsworth on Tuesday, host MDI on Wednesday, and play Houlton at home on Saturday. Pivotal heal points for the Hawks.

Presque Isle at Houlton Boys on Tuesday night always provides great entertainment and should be a very good game.

The Foxcroft Boys have a chance to stamp their place as one of the top 4 seeds with games this week home and away with John Bapst and at Presque Isle on Saturday. A winning record this week and the Ponies will be in great shape for the postseason.

League Standings as of 1/31 (conference records)

Girls

1. Old Town 11-1

2. Hermon 11-2

3. MDI 9-4

4. Ellsworth 7-5

5. Presque Isle 7-6

6. Foxcroft 4-5

7. Houlton 3-4

8. Caribou 5-7

9. Washington Academy 4-5

10. Orono 4-7

11. John Bapst 1-10

12. Bucksport 0-10

Boys

1. Ellsworth 12-0

2. Orono 10-3

3. Old Town 9-3

4. Foxcroft 7-4

5. Presque Isle 8-5

6. Hermon 6-6

7. John Bapst 5-6

8. Houlton 2-5

9. Caribou 3-9

10. MDI 2-10

11. Bucksport 1-7

12. Washington Academy 0-7

*Information provided by Hermon High School A.D. Rick Sinclair*

Tuesday on The Drive, Rick joined the show to take us on a tour around the Big East Conference and inside the mind of a high school A.D. during what has been another trying season.