Thursday Night’s UMaine Womens’ Basketball Game Moved to Cross Center

Tonight's (Thursday February 29th) Maine Women's Basketball Game against Binghamton has been moved from The Pit to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The move was necessitated by a power outage affecting parts of the UMaine campus.

The game time has been moved from a 6 p.m. start to a 7 p.m. tip-off.

All tickets previously issued will be valid to the game. All seats will be general admission.

If you can't make the game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, you can listen to the game on-air on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame with Don Shields will now begin at 6:30 p.m. rather than the scheduled start of 5:30 p.m.

The University of Maine is encouraging all to wear pink as this is the annual Play4Kay Pink Game, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.