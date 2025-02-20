Thursday’s Games from Tourney 2025 in Bangor on 92.9 The Ticket

Thursday&#8217;s Games from Tourney 2025 in Bangor on 92.9 The Ticket

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the 6 games that will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket from Tourney 2025 in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, February 20th.

Class D Boys Semifinals

  • 10 a.m. #2 Katahdin vs. #3 Central Aroostook
  • 11:30 a.m. #1 Schenck vs. #4 Bangor Christian

Class C Girls Semifinals

  • 2 p.m. #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #6 Dexter
  • 3:30 p.m. #1 Penobscot Valley vs. #5 Calais

Class C Boys Semifinals

  • 7 p.m. #3 Madawaska vs. #7 Calais
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Fort Kent

All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

