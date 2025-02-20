Thursday’s Games from Tourney 2025 in Bangor on 92.9 The Ticket
Here are the 6 games that will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket from Tourney 2025 in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, February 20th.
Class D Boys Semifinals
- 10 a.m. #2 Katahdin vs. #3 Central Aroostook
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Schenck vs. #4 Bangor Christian
Class C Girls Semifinals
- 2 p.m. #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #6 Dexter
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Penobscot Valley vs. #5 Calais
Class C Boys Semifinals
- 7 p.m. #3 Madawaska vs. #7 Calais
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Fort Kent
All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
