Ticket TV Game Moved To Monday, The Drive On-Air Today From 4-6pm

Tonight's scheduled Ticket TV broadcast of Oceanside @ Old Town football has been moved to Monday (9/13) due to last night's heavy rains which made field conditions at Victory Field in Old Town unplayable.

That means 929TheTicket.com and Ticket TV will be your home for a rare Monday Night Football varsity contest between the Mariners and the Coyotes, with coverage beginning at 5:45pm and the kick off to follow at 6pm.

The Drive, which was scheduled to be off today, will be on the airwaves of 92.9 FM The Ticket today from 4-6pm. There will be no show on Monday.

Here is Ticket TV's schedule next week (subject to change):

Monday (Sep. 13) - Oceanside at Old Town; pregame - 5:45pm; kickoff - 6pm.

Friday (Sep. 17) - MDI at Orono; pregame - 6:45pm; kickoff - 7pm; *game played at Alfond Stadium*

Friday (Sep. 17) - Messalonskee at Brewer; pregame - 6:45pm; kickoff - 7pm.