TICKET TV: John Bapst Visits Brewer in Girls’, Boys’ Basketball [LIVE STREAM]
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Brewer Witches in girls' and boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Here's the reaming winter broadcast schedule:
22-Feb 5 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺
22-Feb 6:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺
23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)
23-Feb 5:15 p.m. John Bapst @ Brewer (Boys) 📺
23-Feb 7 p.m. John Bapst @ Brewer (Girls) 📺
26-Feb 6 p.m. Foxcroft at Hermon (Boys)
26-Feb 6 p.m. Bangor @ Brewer (Boys) 📺
📺 Streams live on Ticket TV
Maine High School Basketball Tournament 2020
Here's a look at the 2020 Maine High School Basketball Tournament in review from the quarterfinals to the gold ball. 🏆 Please click on the links in the captions to see the game recap and more photos.