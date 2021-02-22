TICKET TV: John Bapst Visits Foxcroft Academy in Girls’, Boys’ Basketball [LIVE STREAM]

The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in girls' and boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

BOYS:

GIRLS:

Here's the reaming winter broadcast schedule:

22-Feb 5 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺
22-Feb 6:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺
23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)
23-Feb 5:15 p.m. John Bapst @ Brewer (Boys) 📺
23-Feb 7 p.m. John Bapst @ Brewer (Girls) 📺
26-Feb 6 p.m. Foxcroft at Hermon (Boys)
26-Feb 6 p.m. Bangor @ Brewer (Boys) 📺

📺 Streams live on Ticket TV

