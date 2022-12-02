Ticket TV’s top 10 H.S. Boys Soccer plays from the fall [Video]

As crazy as it may seem, high school basketball and the winter sports season has nearly arrived in the state of Maine.

The basketball regular season begins next Friday night and Ticket TV is your home for the best coverage as we'll bring you 60 regular season contests streaming live on this website and The Ticket App.

But first, let's continue our look back at some of the top plays from this past fall! Our next top-10 video features the top highlights from The Ticket's coverage of boys soccer. Remember to scroll past the video and vote for your favorite plays in the poll, below!

Note: congrats to Old Town's Rhiannon Bousquet, who at last check was running away with the girls top soccer play, commanding over 51% of the vote for her strike vs. Presque Isle.

