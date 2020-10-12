The fall sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the field.

This week, we have several deserving nominees. If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Reese Levesque, Hampden Academy

Reese scored four of the Broncos five goals on the week in varsity field hockey play. She scored three times, including the game winner in overtime, against Brewer on Thursday, October 6. She followed that up with her fourth goal of the week in helping to even the score against the Crusaders in the Broncos second win of the week at John Bapst on Saturday, October 10.

Gavin Carr, Brewer High

Carr, a senior, scored the winning goal in the second overtime rom 30+ feet away against Hampden Academy. You may watch the video below.

Lauren Voteur, Hampden Academy

The Hampden freshman scored the game-winning goal against Ellsworth in the last three minutes. You may watch the goal below.

Noah Hurd, Mt. View

The freshman scored two goals against cross-town rival Belfast in a 4-1 varsity soccer victory. Noah's first goal was impressive as he kicked the ball out of midair after deflecting off a Belfast player and booted it in top left half off goal. Noah has three goals in three games to start his varsity soccer career.