Todd Lawrence Takes Speedway 95 Late Model Season Opener

Todd Lawrence of Levant jumped to the lead from the outside pole position at the drop of the green flag in the Dysart’s Late Model feature at Speedway 95 Saturday night and drove a flawless race to pick up his first win of the 2023 season. Lawrence led every lap of the event, holding off Milford’s Deane Smart who stayed on Lawrence’s bumper for the entire distance, making Lawrence’s seemingly easy drive a lot more challenging. Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn, who started on the pole following his heat race win, tucked in behind Smart and rode out the race to a third place finish. Ryan Modery of Hermon and James Doucette of Skowhegan rounded out the top five.

Cole Robinson of Palmyra won his first street stock feature after a two year drought in the highly competitive division. Robinson took the early lead by outgunning Peter Robinson of East Machias (no relation) who sat on the pole after winning his qualifier earlier in the night. Cole Robinson maintained his lead through one late race caution to post the win. Peter Robinson finished in the runner up spot, with Glenburn’s Doug Day challenging him hard in the closing laps and finishing in third place. Jeff Alley of Machias, who won the Ikey Dorr 100 at the end of the 2022 season finished fourth, with James Doucette of Skowhegan nursing his car with a failed clutch mechanism home for a fifth place finish.

In the Sport-Fours, Kris Foss of Levant held off 2022 co-champion Jason Morse of Hermon to post the opening night win. Morse finished in the second spot, with Matt Richards of Dover-Foxcroft, driving a Ford Mustang originally driven by his grandfather, taking the third place trophy. Robert Mushero of West Enfield and Darius Miranda of Orono rounded out the top five. Foss also won the 10 lap qualifier earlier in the program.

Brad Bellows of China, Maine came from the rear of the Coca-Cola Caged Runner field at the start to lead the pack to the checkers, passing his brother Casey Bellows of Fairfield along the way to the win. Brother Casey took the second spot, with Delaney Dunn of Otis making her first podium appearance of the season with a third place finish. Horace Crawford of Troy finished fourth with Corey Swoboda of Eddington going under the checkered flag in the fifth spot.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday, May 13 with a 7:00 post time.

QUUICK RESULTS:

Dysart’s Late Models:

6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

2. 24 Deane Smart, Milford

3. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 11 Ryan Modery, Hermon

5. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

Street Stocks:

1. 61R Cole Robinson, Palmyra

2. 81 Peter Robinson. E. Machias

3. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

4. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias

5. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

Sport-Four:

1. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 24 Matt Richards, Dover-Foxcroft

4. 99 Robert Mushero. W. Enfield

5. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

Coca-Cola Cage Runners:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

3. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

4. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

5. 15 Corey Swoboda, Eddington