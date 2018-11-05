Tolmasoff Rushes For 363 Yards In Bucksport Win

After a long 17 day layoff because of a bye week and weather delays, Bucksport coach Joel Sankey said his football team was ready to play. Man, was he ever right.

The Golden Bucks rolled Mattanawcook Academy 77-36 in the LTC semi-final Monday night and will play Foxcroft Academy Saturday night for the Class D North championship.

Sankey, who is coaching in his third decade in Bucksport, says its the most points the Golden Bucks have ever scored.

Senior running back Carter Tolmasoff rushed for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

His teammate, senior Lucas Wardwell, ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns, He also threw a TD pass.

Bucksport totaled 592 yards of offense.

At times, it seemed like they would need every point they could get. The Lynx battled back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit to get into a second quarter track meet. The two teams scored a total of 62 points in that quarter.

The Bucks defense kicked in during the second half, allowing MA just one touchdown.

The Lynx finish their season at 7-3.

The 8-1 Bucks play 9-0 Foxcroft Saturday night at 7pm for the right to go to the state title game.