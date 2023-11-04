Ruth White and Orono Girls Win Class C State X-C Championship, Teanne Ewings 2nd

Ruth White won her 3rd consecutive State Class C Girls Cross Country Championship on Saturday, November 4th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. White's time of 16:57.95 was the fastest female in any of the 3 classes.

Teanne Ewings from Houlton was 2nd.

The Top 9 Team Scores were

Orono 45 Waynflete 73 Houlton 77 Maine Coast Waldorf 113 Maranacook 137 Boothbay 142 North Yarmouth Academy 158 GSA 183 Mattanawcook Academy 210

