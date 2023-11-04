Ruth White and Orono Girls Win Class C State X-C Championship, Teanne Ewings 2nd
Ruth White won her 3rd consecutive State Class C Girls Cross Country Championship on Saturday, November 4th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. White's time of 16:57.95 was the fastest female in any of the 3 classes.
Teanne Ewings from Houlton was 2nd.
The Top 9 Team Scores were
- Orono 45
- Waynflete 73
- Houlton 77
- Maine Coast Waldorf 113
- Maranacook 137
- Boothbay 142
- North Yarmouth Academy 158
- GSA 183
- Mattanawcook Academy 210
To see all the Class C Girls results click HERE