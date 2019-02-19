Top-seed Bangor Overpowers Portland To Advance [BOYS]

The top-seed Bangor Rams punched their ticket to the regional final with a convincing semifinal win over the Portland Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon

The Rams started fast, powering out to a 13-2 advantage at the end of one quarter. Bangor led by as many as 23 points in the contest at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

When the buzzer sounded, the Rams came away with a 61-41 win.

Matt Fleming led the Rams with 21 points. Damien Vance had 18 points. Henry Westrich had nine points. Isaac Cummings had eight points.

Bangor will take on No. 2 Edward Little in the regional final at 6:30 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Bangor (18-2) split the regular season with Edward Little. Bangor then defeated the Eddies in the KVAC championship.