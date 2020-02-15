Top-seed Hampden Ekes Out Victory Over Mt. Blue [BOYS]

The top-seed Hampden Academy Broncos survived the Mt. Blue Cougars Saturday night and advanced to the semifinal round of the Class A North tournament.

The Broncos had a tough test in the Cougars, who led at the half and went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed for the entire game. When the buzzer sounded, Hampden came away with a 57-54 win.

Mt. Blue started strong. The Cougars took control in the second quarter, building a 28-20 lead at the half.

Hampden stormed back in the second half to take a 31-30 lead, but Mt. Blue would not be left behind. The Cougars, making their own run and keeping the game a back-and-forth affair until time expired.

Hampden's standout Bryce Lausier, after struggling in the first half, answered the bell in the second half, scoring 17 of his 23 points.

Hampden (18-1) will play Brewer in the Class A North semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Mt. Blue finishes the season at 8-12.