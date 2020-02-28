This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the weekend.

Joel Page

Hampden Academy Powers Past York For State Title [BOYS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos turned in a big second half on the way to a 65-56 win over the York Wildcats and a Class A gold ball for the north champions on Saturday.

The south-champs Wildcats did have an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Broncos made a big run in the fourth quarter. York was forced to foul, and the Broncos hit key free throws and cemented the win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Bryce Lausier led the way with 23 points for the Broncos, who end the season with just one loss. Senior Michael Raye had 17 points in the win, and his brother, junior Andy Ray, had 14 points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Caribou Claims Class B Crown In Double-Overtime Thriller [BOYS]

The Caribou Vikings claimed the Class B crown for a second-straight time Friday night in a double-overtime thriller with the Maranacook Black Bears at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

When the buzzer sounded after those two overtimes, the Vikings came away with a 73-71 victory and another gold ball for the trophy case.

The game was tied at with 4.6 seconds to go when Parker Deprey brought the ball up and passed it to his brother Sawyer Deprey, who laid the ball in at the buzzer. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Wells Grounds Hermon in Overtime To Claim State Title [GIRLS]

The Wells Warriors grounded the Hermon Hawks 34-26 to win the Class B state championship in overtime Friday night in Bangor.

Wells held a slim lead through three quarters, but the Hermon Hawks battled back in the final period to tie the game at 26. Wells took control in overtime, holding the Hawks scoreless in the extra time.

Grace Ramsdell led the Warriors with 14 points. Franny Ramsdell had nine points. >>MORE>>

The best of the best in Maine high school basketball will take the court starting Friday, Feb. 28 with the Class B finals in Bangor. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 29, the rest of the best play in Portland and Augusta.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

B state championship

Wells 34 def. Hermon 26 [GIRLS] OT

Caribou 73 def. Maranacook 71 [BOYS] 2OT

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

A state championship

Marshwood 42 def. Hampden Academy 32 [GIRLS]

Hampden Academy 65 def. York 56 [BOYS]

AA state championship

Oxford Hills 49 def. South Portland 38 [GIRLS]

Edward Little 54 def. Thornton Academy 53 [BOYS]

Augusta Civic Center

D state championship

Greenville 42 def. Southern Aroostook 38 [GIRLS]

Forest Hills 69 def. Machias 53 [BOYS]

C state championship

Central Aroostook 67 def. Winthrop 61 [GIRLS]

Winthrop 51 def. Dexter 41 [BOYS]