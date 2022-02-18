Tourney 2022 Preview – Friday February 18

It seems like it was just a dream back in late November when the winter sports season began ... that Tourney 2022 would take place. But here we are, the winter sports season coming to an exciting close with Tourney 2022, which tips off this afternoon from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Tourney 2022 Tips off with four Class B Games today. All the games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on our free downloadable APP, online on 929 Internet Radio and on any Alexa-enabled device.

#3 MDI Girls 15-4 vs. #6 Ellsworth 12-7 4 p.m.

MDI and Ellsworth met twice this year, with MDI winning 53-35 in the second game of the season in Ellsworth, and then 43-30 in the last game of the regular season on February 8th.

MDI advanced to the Quarterfinals by defeating #14 Orono in the Round of 16 59-23

Ellsworth advanced to the Quarterfinals by defeating #11 Washington Academy 65-34 in the Round of 16

MDI is led by

Mollie Gray - 7th in rebounding in the Big East with 7.3 rebounds per game

Elizabeth Jones - 10th in rebounding in the Big East with 6.9 rebounds per game

Olivia Gray - 1st in assists in the Big East with 4.1 assists per game

Elena Alderman - 10th in assists in the Big East with 2.7 assists per game

Ellsworth is led by

Grace Jaffray - 6th in scoring in the Big East with 14.3 points per game; 9th in rebounding in the Big East with 7.0 rebounds per game and 8th in steals with 2.7 steals per game

Abby Radel - 2nd in assists in the Big East with 3.6 assists per game and 6th in steals with 2.9 steals per game

#2 Hermon Girls 16-2 vs. #10 MCI 11-8 5:30 p.m.

These 2 teams didn't meet during the regular season, as Hermon is in the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference and MCI in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference.

Hermon advanced to the Quarterfinals by defeating #15 Winslow 69-23 in the Round of 16.

MCI advanced to the Quarterfinals with a upset win over #7 Foxcroft Academy 61-39 in the Round of 16.

Hermon is led by

Maddie Lebel who is 7th in scoring in the Big East, averaging 14.1 points per game, 1st in rebounding with 9.2 rebounds per game, 6th in assists with 2.8 assists per game and 10th in steals with 2.4 steals per game.

Allison Cameron who is 3rd with 3.3 assists in the Big East per game.

#3 Foxcroft Boys 14-5 vs. #11 John Bapst 9-10 7 p.m.

Foxcroft and John Bapst met on consecutive nights in a home and home series with Foxcroft Academy winning both games 49-44 on February 1st and 53-29 on February 2nd.

Foxcroft Academy advanced to the Quarterfinals beating #14 MDI 49-35 in the Round o 16..

John Bapst advanced to the Quarterfinals with an upset win over #6 Houlton 57-47 in the Round of 16

Foxcroft Academy is led by

Filip Brkic who was 6th in scoring in the Big East with 16.6 points per game and 9th in rebounding with 6.0 rebounds per game

Caden Crocker who was 4th in steals averaging 2.4 steals per game

Jaden Richard who was tied for 7th with 2.2 steals per game

John Bapst is led by

Jon Pangburn who was 5th in the Big East with 3.3 assists per game and tied for 7th in steals with 2.2 steals per game

Edoardo Fiore who was tied for 7th in steals in the Big East with 2.2 per game

#2 Orono 16-3 Boys vs. #7 Winslow 13-5 8:30 p.m.

These 2 teams didn't meet in the regular season as Orono is in the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference and Winslow is in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference.

Orono advanced to the Quarterfinals with a 75-30 over #15 Belfast in the Round of 16.

Winslow advanced to the Quarterfinals with a 68-49 over #10 Bucksport in the Round of 16.

Orono is led by

Pierce Walston who is 3rd in the Big East scoring with 18.3 points per game, 1st in assists with 5.3 assists per game and Tied for 7th with 2.2 steals per game

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.