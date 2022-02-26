Tourney 2022: Regional Championship Saturday

After a snow day, we are back in action at the Maine Basketball Tournament's. Today's action on Super Saturday kicks off with the B and D Northern Maine regional titles before we get into the postponed Class C semifinal games. We end the day with the much anticipated Class A Boys final game between Nokomis and Brewer.

#1 Nokomis and Cooper Flagg Live up to Billing Over #2 Brewer in Class A Final 68-58

In the main event of the day, we went to Augusta Civic Center where Cooper and Ace Flagg had their third date with the Brewer Witches this season. The teams split the first two games, and the Augusta Civic Center was full of spectators. The Witches, who lost big in their previous matchup, raced out to a 12-4 lead. However, the Flaggs' and the rest of the Nokomis Warriors, were to much too handle.

A pair of Cooper slams along with one from Madden White (15 points) had the game tied at 16. A White 3-pointer late in the 2nd half gave the Warriors a lead they would not surrender. Along with Cooper, the Warriors depth pieces hit big shots as Nokomis opened up a 17 point lead by the end of the 3rd quarter. The Witches would reduce the lead to 9, put Cooper Flagg's ability to get to the bucket and make big free throws were too much for Brewer. Cooper ended the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals.

#1 Southern Aroostook Girls' Claim Regional Class D title over #2 Wisdom 59-26

The Warriors have been a staple of the tournament for years, and that run will continue as their won their 4th regional title in as many tries. Southern Aroostook jumped out to a 10-2 start and would not look back. The Pioneers kept it close in the first half trailing just 28-16 at halftime.

However, the Warriors defense came out strong allowing just 2 points in the third quarter. Emily Landry scored the first 5 in the half, and Madison Russell scored the next 7 as the Warriors jumped up to a 42-18 lead by the start of the fourth. Russell had a stat padding day netting 16 points and adding 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals and a block.

#2 Southern Aroostook Boys' Also Victorious Defeating vs. #1 Machias 44-37

It was a perfect day for the fans and players from Dyer Brook as their boys' squad also came up victorious defeating the undefeated Machias Bulldogs. The Warriors defense caused major issues for the high flying Bulldogs only allowing 6 points in the first half. A 11-point 17-6 halftime lead would prove to be enough for Southern Aroostook.

They would lead by as many as 13 in the game before the Bulldogs fought within 5 late in the 4th quarter. Cam Porter (10 points) hit 3 big free throws late to extend the game to three possessions and put the game away for the Warriors. Hunter and Dylan Burpee both paced the Warriors with 12 points a piece.

#2 Hermon Girls' Win Northern Maine Class B Championship over #1 Old Town 45-30

The Hawks emerged victorious for the 2nd tournament in a row in Girls Northern Maine Class B. In the team's third and decisive matchup of the year the game went back and forth. It was not pretty for Hermon as the Hawks trailed throughout the game but a 20-3 4th quarter propelled them to victory.

Old Town led 13-6 through 1 and 20-14 at halftime. Hermon closed the gap to within 2 in third quarter before taking off in the final frame. Faith Coombs hit a three early in the 4th to give Hermon a lead they would not relinquish. Madison Label led all Hawks scorers with 13 points as she and the rest of the Hawks defense shut down Big East Player of the year Saige Evans.

#1 Ellsworth Claims Title in Northern Maine Class B Boys vs. #2 Orono 62-33

The undefeated Eagles claimed the Northern Maine Class B with an easy victory over the Red Riots. Big East Player of the Year Hunter Curtis started out hot for the Eagles as they knocked down their first five shots to jump out to a 11-4 lead. By half Ellsworth led 32-19 and they blew it open in the third and fourth quarters. Curtis led the way with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. 7 other Eagles cracked the scoresheet for Ellsworth in a dominating team effort.

# 3 Penobscot Valley Girls' Out Defend #7 Dexter to Advance 28-15

It doesn't always have to be pretty is a mentality that the Howlers walk away with as they head to the Class C Northern Maine Championship game. Penobscot Valley led 9-4 at the end of 1 and would hold the Tigers to just 15 points all game. Freshman Ellie Austin led the way scoring with 12 points. Kaya Loring pitched in 9 for the Howlers as Dexter never get closer than 7 points late in this game.

#1 Stearns Girls' Come Away Victorious Against #7 Hodgdon 50-35

Coming into this one, Stearns was highlighted by the elite talent of Alisyn Alley. Hodgdon was marked by the freshman talent of Anna Oliver. In the end, the more experienced player came away with the win.

Stearns jumped out to an early 14-10 lead despite 7 quick points from Oliver in the 1st quarter. Alley came away with a couple big steal and scores in the 2nd as the two stars were matched up for much of the game. A 26-19 halftime lead for Stearns grew to 14 after 3 as Alley's partner-in-crime Makayla Anderson came up big. Alley ended the game with 19 points while Anderson had 11 and Oliver had 16.

#3 Penobscot Valley and #1 Stearns will meet in the Northern Maine Girls Class C Championship on Monday at 6pm

Other Scores

Class A Girls Finals #1 Skowhegan Wins 44-30 over #3 Lawrence

C Boys Semifinals #4 Dexter Upsets #1 Fort Kent 58-48

C Boys Semifinals #2 George Stevens Academy Defeats #11 Central 65-59

#4 Dexter and #2 George Stevens Academy will meet in the Class C Boys Northern Maine Championship on Monday at 7:45p.m.