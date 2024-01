Tourney 2024 – Northern Maine Class AA and Class A Schedules

Here are the Northern Maine Class AA and Class A Schedules for Tourney 2024

Class AA

The AA Quarterfinal Games will played at the higher seed site on or before Monday, February 19th.

Wednesday February 21 at Cross Insurance Arena - Portland (Girls Semifinals)

2 p.m. AA North Girls Winner #3 vs #6 vs. Winner #2 vs. #7

3:45 p.m. AA North Girls Winner #4 vs.#5 vs. Winner #1 vs. #8

Thursday February 22 at Cross Insurance Arena - Portland (Boys Semifinals)

2 p.m. AA North Boys Winner #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner #2 vs. #7

3:45 p.m. AA North Boys Winner #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner #1 vs. #8

Saturday February 24 at Cross Insurance Arena - Portland (Northern Maine Finals)

2 p.m. - AA Northern Girls Regional Finals

3:45 p.m. - AA Northern Boys Regional Finals

Saturday March 2nd at Cross Arena Portland (State Finals)

7:05 p.m. - AA Girls State Finals

8:45 p.m. - AA Boys State Finals

Class A - All Games Except State Finals at Augusta Civic Center

Session 1 Friday February 16

4 p.m. - A Girls #3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m.- A Girls #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. - A Girls #4 vs. #5

8:30 p.m. - A Girls #1 vs. #8

Session 3 Saturday February 17

4 p.m. - A Boys #3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m. A Boys #2 vs. #7

7:30 p.m. - A Boys #4 vs. #5

9 p.m. - A Boys #1 vs. #8

Session 8 Wednesday September 21 (Girls Semifinals)

2 p.m. - Winner #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner #2 vs. #7

3:30 p.m. - Winner #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner #1 vs. #8

Session 9 Wednesday September 21 (Boys Semifinals)

7 p.m. - Winner #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner #2 vs. #7

8:30 p.m. - Winner #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner #1 vs. #8

Session 13 Friday September 23 (Class A Regional Finals)

6 p.m. - Girls Regional Finals

7:45 p.m. - Boys Regional Finals

Saturday March 2 - Class A State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland